Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Theater
The New Jonathan Larson Musical Is an Affront to the ‘Rent’ Genius
NO DAY BUT TODAY
“The Jonathan Larson Project” debuts unheard and unstaged songs from the gone-too-song composer. Maybe they should have stayed buried.
Tim Teeman
Senior Editor and Writer
Published
Mar. 10 2025
11:59PM EDT
Joan Marcus
Tim Teeman
Senior Editor and Writer
TimTeeman
tim.teeman@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Media
Michelle Obama Opens Up About Divorce and Freedom in New Podcast
Leigh Kimmins
Politics
Trump Demands MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Nicolle Wallace Be ‘Forced to Resign’
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Trump Border Czar: ICE Will ‘Absolutely’ Deport Legal Immigrants
Erkki Forster
Trumpland
ICE Now Arresting People With Green Cards as Rubio Promises Deportations
Leigh Kimmins
U.S. News
Chelsea Handler Hits Elon Musk With Brutal Sex Diss at SXSW
Alyson Krueger