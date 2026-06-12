Larry David’s Reaction to Knicks Victory Stuns Jimmy Kimmel

Larry David’s joyful reaction to the Knicks’ historic win on Wednesday left Jimmy Kimmel floored.

David, the 78-year-old creator of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, was amongst the many celebrity faces at game four of the finals. And unlike Monday’s game–in which the president’s presence coincided with a devastating loss–Wednesday’s game ended in a last-second victory, prompting the crowd’s famous faces to erupt in celebration.

The infamously apathetic David was one of them.

Kimmel described fans in New York “going wild,” as “the Knicks somehow pulled off what statistically speaking was the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history.”

Larry David shocked Jimmy Kimmel with his enthusiastic reaction to the Knicks' win. Dustin Satloff/Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

“They had a star-studded crowd at the Garden last night,” the ABC host and Trump nemesis continued. “I have not seen that many celebrities jump out of their seats since Will Smith at the Oscars.”

“For the first three quarters… it looked like they all just learned their aunt died for the first three quarters,” he described. “All miserable.”

The Tonight Show displayed footage of the various celebrities, including Jerry Seinfeld, Spike Lee, David, and Tracy Morgan, watching the game solemnly. Kimmel then cut to the winning point, exclaiming, “Look at that. Larry David was happy.”

“Do you have any idea of how rare that is?” Kimmel asked the audience incredulously.

“The last time Larry David was happy was when everyone in the world got COVID,” he quipped.

Larry David and John McEnroe attend Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026, in New York City. Al Bello/Al Bello/Getty Images

The Curb Your Enthusiasm star watched the final alongside tennis legend John McEnroe, who revealed that David was so disheartened by the direction the game was supposedly going that he wanted to leave.

“I’m sitting next to Larry David in the game last night,” McEnroe said on the Dan Patrick Show. “And we have a tendency to get a little down on things when things are not going our way.

“Larry’s like, ‘Let’s get out of here. I can’t handle this anymore.’ And I’m like, ‘Larry, take a deep breath here.’ And by the end of it, it was like divine intervention or something,” McEnroe revealed.

New York Knicks fans celebrate in Times Square as they win Game 4 of the NBA Finals between New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. Adam Gray/Getty Images

New York’s Madison Square Garden saw endless enthusiasm from the crowd, and the city itself exploded in Knicks’ orange and blue. The team is now one game away from the NBA title.