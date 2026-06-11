Taylor Swift Helps Knicks Beat the Curse of Trump in Jaw-Dropping Final

Taylor Swift popped up in Celebrity Row as the New York Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history to put Donald Trump’s fateful visit to Madison Square Garden behind them.

The Knicks are now just one game away from the NBA title after triumphing over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night to take a 3-1 lead in the Finals.

Fans blamed Trump’s presence for the Knicks’ loss on Monday—breaking a 13-game winning streak—with Saturday Night Live star Michael Che writing on Instagram after the loss, “ya just haaaaaaad to invite trumpty dumpty..”

Some superstitious fans were so paranoid that they sought to cleanse Madison Square Garden of Trump’s bad vibes ahead of Game 4 on Wednesday night, and were seen burning sage outside the arena in videos posted to social media.

Their efforts, combined with the huge showing of support from fans in attendance, paid dividends, as the Knicks bounced back from a 29-point deficit to beat the Spurs, the biggest turnaround in NBA Finals history.

The Knicks triumphed at home over the Spurs on Wednesday night. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Celebrities were out in force to cheer on the Knicks, with Swift seemingly happy to feed the rumors that she’s going to get married to footballer Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden.

The billionaire Trump nemesis was joined by Alana and Este Haim, and could be seen celebrating with the sisters and Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay after the Knicks’ win.

Other names cheering on the New York team included Ben Stiller, Spike Lee, Chris Rock, Adam Sandler, Larry David, Jerry Seinfeld, Jimmy Fallon, John McEnroe, Timothée Chalamet, and Kylie Jenner.

Taylor Swift and Mariska Hargitay were seen celebrating the Knicks' win after the game. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Sharing a photo of Seinfeld and David after the game, Fox Sports reporter Rachel Nichols wrote on X, “On the court at MSG, more than 20 minutes after the buzzer, and no one wants to leave, including celeb row. Just an incredible moment.”

They weren’t alone. Sharing a video of the arena on X, Sports Illustrated writer Chris Mannix noted that 10 minutes after the game, most of the crowd was still inside celebrating the win.

Rachel Nichols/X

Chalamet, a lifelong New Yorker and devoted Knicks fan, was also ecstatic, and in a video posted by SportsCenter can be seen shouting, “Come on, it’s the Knicks baby! Knicks in five baby! Jalen Brunson my god, baby!”

In another video, posted by the official NBA account, Chalamet and Stiller could be seen celebrating the win alongside their fellow diehard fans.

Timothée Chalamet, a native New Yorker and diehard Knicks fan, was also in attendance. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Seinfeld's Larry David was joined by tennis legend John McEnroe and Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Ben Stiller attended with wife Christine Taylor, while Taylor Swift was joined by Este and Alana Haim. Al Bello/Getty Images

As celebrities celebrated inside, New Yorkers celebrated on the streets, with fans gathering across the city for watch parties, including in Times Square.

Knicks fans celebrate in Times Square after their Game 4 win. Adam Gray/Getty Images

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who took aim at Trump for seemingly falling asleep during Monday night’s game, celebrated the win on social media and thanked whoever was responsible for eradicating the “stank vibes.”

“THANK YOU TO THE PEOPLE WHO BLESSED MSG TODAY TO GET THE STANK VIBES OUT YOUR SERVICE IS APPRECIATED,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez/X

The president’s decision to attend Monday night’s game was mired in controversy from the start, with fans and commentators criticizing the move.

Calling his decision to attend the game selfish, sports commentator Stephen A. Smith said on Monday, “If they lose tonight? I’m looking right at him. I’m blaming him. I’m blaming the president of the United States of America if the New York Knicks lose this tonight.”

“This is not the place for the president to be coming,” Smith said of Madison Square Garden. “He knows it. He just doesn’t care.” In response to the president’s attendance at the game, enhanced security measures were implemented, including a strict no-bag policy and the closure of surrounding streets from 4 p.m.

Diehard Knicks fan Ben Stiller revealed in an interview on Wednesday that he and wife Christine Taylor went home after Game 3 and burned the clothes they had been wearing.

​“My wife Christine and I came home after the last game and burned the clothes we were wearing,” Stiller said, adding, “I’m not ever wearing that stupid final shirt that I was wearing.”