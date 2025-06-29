Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s final wedding celebration on Saturday.

The Italian model, 27, shared a shocking before-and-after shot of her vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown to her Instagram Stories Sunday, documenting how a small tear ultimately grew to a large rip across her gown’s lower-half.

“How it started,” Ceretti captioned a video which showcased the garment’s tiny rip. “How it’s going,” she then added in a separate post, showing off a sizable tear in the dress that almost seemed to be torn apart in half.

Ceretti's wardrobe malfunction began with a small rip. Screenshot/Instagram/Vittoria Ceretti

Ceretti shared the wardrobe malfunction to her Instagram. Screenshot/Instagram/Vittoria Ceretti

The model donned the vintage Dolce & Gabbana for a pajama-themed party Bezos and Sanchez hosted to ring out their three-day wedding bash in Venice, Italy. Ceretti’s pale-blue, sheer number was coincidentally the same dress DiCaprio’s ex Gisele Bündchen wore to the Met Gala in 2003. The pair dated on and off from 2000 to 2005.

DiCaprio, 50, has been dating Ceretti since 2023. Though the couple have remained relatively tight-lipped about their romance, the model did spill in an April interview with Vogue France that dating someone as well-known as DiCaprio is “something you learn.”

Ceretti wore the vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown for the wedding party's final bash. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

“If what you’re experiencing is real, if you know you love each other, then there’s no reason to be alarmed,” she added. “Because love protects and gives confidence.”

DiCaprio and Ceretti were among the countless A-listers who attended Bezos and Sanchez’s wedding.

Dicaprio was also in attendance at the wedding, trying to go incognito with a hat. MARCO BERTORELLO/AFP via Getty Images

The couple wed in a private ceremony on Friday at the San Giorgio Maggiore island in Venice where approximately 200 guests were in attendance. Their celebrity guest list included Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, most of the Kardashian-Jenner family, and Ivanka Trump.