Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson’s Craziest ‘Naked Gun’ Scene

Have you ever had a threesome with a snowman?

Of course you haven’t. But two people who have are Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) and Beth Davenport (Pamela Anderson), the stars of the riotously funny new film The Naked Gun.

The Naked Gun franchise has precedent for featuring outrageous sex scenes. In the original 1988 film, The Naked Gun: Tales From the Police Files, Leslie Nielsen and Priscilla Presley’s characters engage in “safe sex,” which involves both of them in full-body condoms rolling around in bed together. But even by those high standards, the 2025 film takes the cake with a ludicrous, hysterical, and completely unforgettable sex scene.

Before the actual deed gets underway, Drebin and Davenport are at home and being watched by surveillance from across the street. They start preparing a romantic turkey dinner, and close the curtain, forcing the surveiler to use heat vision to see what’s going on.

He’s startled to see what looks like Davenport performing oral sex on Drebin—but in reality, she’s cleaning the oven with a brush while he prepares the turkey. The camera dances between the surveiler’s increasingly horrified face, what he’s seeing with heat vision, and the actual reality of the perfectly innocent ongoings of Drebin and Davenport.

At one point, a dog enters the fray, and in heat vision, it looks as if Drebin and Daveport are indulging in a full-on, horrifying bestiality threesome, which has the surveiler going pale with shock. But the reality is much different—they’re just petting the dog.

But that absurd sequence is the mere amuse-bouche for the actual sex scene.

After this spectacular mishap, Drebin and Davenport’s romance takes off in an extended montage set to “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” by Starship. But instead of the usual romantic beats—a candlelit dinner, a walk on the beach, a glamorous getaway—things get weird. Really, really weird. We see the pair, starry-eyed in their new love, at an antique store, marvelling over a sword, which they promptly buy. Strange, but perhaps not too bizarre!

Finally, it’s nighttime, prime for some long-awaited canoodling. Or so you’d think: in the heat of the night, Drebin and Davenport instead sit on the floor and perform witchcraft, and bring a snowman they built moments earlier to life. Who said love is dead?

The Naked Gun is a film that values laughs and gags over plot, or frankly, anything else. It’s a stunning barrage of joke after joke, and logic is second to the laugh. The film hasn’t hinted at any magic to this point, but who cares? For whatever unhinged reason, a magical snowman fits perfectly into this wacky and endlessly unpredictable cop movie.

These new lovers didn’t conjure a snowman to life to frolic with it. They brought it to life to get down and dirty with it. In the strange sequence, when Drebin and Davenport finally have sex, they bring the snowman with them. The image of Anderson’s face being grabbed by Liam Neeson’s hand, and then the snowman’s hand joining in, is a frame that should be hung in museums around the world.

Things continue to heat up in bed when Drebin pours red syrup on the snowman’s finger and bites it off, turning his new frosty lover into a snowcone.

When things really start to heat up, they push the snowman out of the bed and make the threesome a twosome. The snowman stares at the camera with a gargantuan frown, punctuating the silliest sex scene you’ve ever seen with yet another knee-slapping visual.

From here, things get even more out of control. After their lovemaking, Davenport and Drebin take to the hot tub, something the snowman can’t participate in. He watches in fury, grabs Drebin’s gun, and chases them around the house with a gun. He almost kills Drebin, but Davenport stabs him with the antique sword, ending his life. And yes, tears will be streaming down your eyes (with laughter) while you watch.