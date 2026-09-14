Liam Neeson Sparks Rumors With Younger Co-Star at Movie Premiere

Liam Neeson’s red carpet appearance with Stella Stocker, his co-star in The Mongoose, has prompted romance rumors.

Neeson, 74, and Stocker (who doesn’t publicly disclose her age) held hands while walking the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival on Saturday. They were attending the premiere of Courteney Cox’s new film, Evil Genius.

The Mongoose, an adventure thriller about a war hero falsely accused of criminal behavior, isn’t the first film Neeson and Stocker have co-starred in; they worked together during two 2022 films, Memory and Marlowe. The Mongoose also stars Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, 61.

Liam Neeson and Stella Stocker attend the red carpet for "Evil Genius" at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, September 12, 2026. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio Carlos Osorio/REUTERS

The rumors come a year after Neeson’s apparent romance with his Naked Gun co-star, Pamela Anderson, 59. The two seasoned actors teased a relationship during the filming and press tours of The Naked Gun, with both parties shutting down speculation that their romance was a publicity stunt ahead of the film’s release.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson attend the U.K. premiere of “The Naked Gun” at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London, Britain. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes Isabel Infantes/REUTERS

Anderson later revealed that their coupledom amounted to an “intimate week” together at Neeson’s home in upstate New York, which she called their “romantic lost week.” Anderson added that they were “having fun” before deciding they were better as friends.

“I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt,’” Anderson said. “I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.’”

Neeson married Natasha Richardson in 1994; they were together until her tragic death in 2009. The Oscar nominee has also dated A-listers like Helen Mirren, Barbra Streisand, and Julia Roberts.