Pamela Anderson Reveals Truth About ‘Intimate’ Relationship With Liam Neeson

Pamela Anderson has broken her silence on her relationship with Liam Neeson, saying the two were “romantically involved for a short while.”

In an interview with People, Anderson, 58, said that she and Neeson, 73, dated after the two finished filming The Naked Gun, which was released in July.

The actress said she spent an “intimate week” with Neeson at his home in upstate New York. She referred to this time as their “romantic lost week.”

Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson starred in 'The Naked Gun.' Last year, Neeson told People, "She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough." Frank Masi/Paramount Pictures

“I had my own room,” she revealed. “Our assistants both came; even family stopped by.”

Anderson shared a few memorable moments from their week. The two went to a “tiny French restaurant,” where Neeson introduced Anderson as “‘the future Mrs. Neeson.’” At one point, she said, Neeson chased off a bear in his bathrobe.

“We were having fun,” she said, relating their romance to something out of a Nancy Meyers film.

The two sparked rumors during the filming and press tours of The Naked Gun. Anderson addressed the theory that the relationship was part of a publicity stunt in the run-up to the film’s release.

“I always was laughing when people thought, ‘Oh, that’s a publicity stunt,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘A publicity stunt? This is real. We have real feelings.’ ”

Anderson confirmed that they are no longer together. “I adore Liam,” she said, “But we are better friends, in full honesty.” The two last connected when Neeson surprised Anderson by attending her performance in Casino Real at the Williamstown Theater Festival.

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson sparked romance rumors because of their chemistry onscreen and during their press tour. Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

“I’m sure we will always be in each other’s lives,” she said.

Neeson and Anderson met on the set of The Naked Gun last year. Neeson had high praise for his co-star, telling People last year, “With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her. She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you. No huge ego. She just comes in to do the work. She’s funny and so easy to work with.”