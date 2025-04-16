Lindsay Lohan Lands First-Ever Starring Role on TV

Lindsay Lohan will star in her first-ever scripted TV series called Count My Lies. The actress is also set to executive produce the drama in development at Hulu, Deadline reported.

Based on the recently published book by Sophie Stava, the project comes from 20th Television and former This Is Us showrunners Issac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger.

Stava’s recently released debut novel is a mystery thriller and a GMA Book Club Pick. The novel was published by Scout Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, on March 4.

Count My Lies is about a compulsive liar, Sloanne Caraway, who misrepresents herself to get a nanny position for a charismatic and wealthy duo, Violet and Jay Lockhart.

Executive Producers Elizabeth Berger, Isaac Aptaker at "This is Us" Finale Event at The DGA, Los Angeles, March 14, 2017 Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

The Lockharts are described as “the perfect New York couple, with a brownstone, a daughter in private school, and summers on Block Island,” TV Line reported.

At first, it seems like Caraway has landed her dream job, but with time, she realizes that she is working in a household filled with secrets and deception just waiting to explode. Lohan, who will executive produce alongside Aptaker, Berger, and Scott Morgan of The Walk-Up Company, is expected to play Violet Lockhart.

After a decade-long hiatus, Lohan returned to acting with the Netflix film Falling for Christmas in 2022. In 2024, she starred in two other rom-coms for Netflix: Irish Wish and Our Little Secret. She also made a cameo in the Mean Girls movie musical after starring in the original 2004 film.

Up next, Lohan will return to Walt Disney Studios for the upcoming Freakier Friday sequel in theaters on Aug. 8.

In addition to serving as executive producers and co-showrunners alongside creator Dan Fogelman on 20th Television’s hit NBC drama series This is Us, Aptaker and Berger also developed and executive-produced the How I Met Your Mother spinoff series, How I Met Your Father. They also created and executive-produced the Hulu series Love, Victor.