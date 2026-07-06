Music Legend, 77, Gives Health Update After Onstage Scare

Lionel Richie has provided a health update to fans after abruptly cutting a performance short in late June.

The 77-year-old music legend said he’s “doing well” as he returns to the stage.

“Thank you for every message, every kind word, and for all your love. ❤️ I’m doing well, and I’m grateful for all of you. Pittsburgh and Detroit were an absolute joy. The energy, the dancing, the faces in the crowd… we made real memories together. See you in Toronto... let’s party all night long! 🎉,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of images featuring his performances.

Music legend Lionel Richie during a performance on May 15, 2026. Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphit

Ritchie’s update comes after he felt dizzy onstage halfway through a set on June 24. He fell ill during a performance in Saint Paul, Minnesota, part of the “Sing A Song All Night Long” joint tour with Earth, Wind & Fire.

While performing, he took a seat at the piano, joking with the audience, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your a-- down.”

He then left for an unplanned intermission, according to a post on X, and did not return, sparking concerns among fans. The four-time Grammy winner was escorted out of the arena by paramedics, who took him to the hospital.

Richie subsequently canceled two stops on the tour, with a representative saying that Richie was “heartbroken” about having to postpone the shows.

Richie’s ex-wife, Brenda Harvey Richie, assured fans that he was recuperating, sharing on X, “Thanking everyone for their concern! Lionel is OK and will be back on the stage.”

Upon returning to the stage in Pittsburgh, Richie reportedly addressed the scare with his audience, saying, “I had you worried there for a minute, huh?”

“You have no idea what I have been through in the last 24 hours, listening to my friends tell me their advice on what I should be doing,” the legendary musician said.