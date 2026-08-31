Grammy-Winning Icon Rushed to ICU After Onstage Health Scare

Lionel Richie, 77, is in the intensive care unit of a local hospital after struggling to finish his Saturday concert in St. Louis’ Grand Casino Arena.

Toward the end of the concert, Richie asked his team for a chair so he could sit while performing his final song, “All Night Long.”

TMZ reported Monday that Richie checked himself into a local hospital to get testing done and that doctors are looking into possible dehydration. TMZ also says he’s hoping he’ll be discharged Tuesday.

Lionel Richie attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize ceremony gala in Santa Monica, California, U.S., April 18, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The prolific musician is famous for songs like “Dancing on the Ceiling” and “All Night Long (All Night).” He won an Oscar for his 1985 song “Say You, Say Me, which featured in the film White Nights.

Richie cut a show short in St. Paul in late June after experiencing dizziness on stage; paramedics escorted the four-time Grammy winner from the venue during an unplanned intermission. He later said he was “doing well” and returned to touring.

This is a developing story.