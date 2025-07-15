London’s ‘Real Housewives’ Turn Tea Time Into War Time

God save the queens of the Real Housewives of London.

The first trailer for the RHOL just dropped. From the looks of it, this (mainly) British cast is swapping their stiff upper lips for sharp tongues and high-society scandals, including a feud over who owns the largest Scottish castle.

“Oh my God, people run from you. Men run from you. You call the Daily Mail when you go on one date with someone,” snaps Juliet Angus in the trailer, setting the tone for what might be a royally messy season.

Alongside Angus, who was most recently on Bravo’s Ladies of London, the cast also includes Real Housewives of Jersey veteran Karen Loderick-Peace.

The newcomers to the franchise are Amanda Cronin, an entrepreneur in the wellness space; Juliet Mayhew, a former Miss Galaxy Universe; Panthea Parker, a millionaire socialite; and Nessie Welschinger, who runs the Chelsea Cake Company, which reportedly boasts an impressive clientele, including the late Queen Elizabeth II.

On top of the impressive cast list, RHOL will also feature a guest appearance from the one, the only, Dorinda Medley, a former mainstay on the Real Housewives of New York City.

People seem to be incredibly excited for the series.

The Real housewives of London trailer is giving. I can’t bloody wait 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Ccg7E8NTW8 — jards🍉 (@jxrdiie) July 15, 2025

The Real Housewives of London? Sign me up — Ayo T (@_AyoT_A) July 15, 2025

My favorite lines were “you need a face lift” and “off you go back to Paddington” — L-E-E-F (@LEEF9904) July 15, 2025

There’s also been quite a few jokes about one of the housewives looking like the dupe version of Princess Diana.

the budget must be crazy cause they got PRINCESS DIANA??????!!! pic.twitter.com/XIPyFXggyo — Jaidon |6’5 bottom| (@xcxbase) July 15, 2025

RHOL will premiere on Aug. 18 on Hayu, a global streaming service dedicated to reality TV. Unfortunately, Hayu is not available in the United States. As of now, there is no set stateside release date.

The show streaming on Hayu has prompted confusion among Real Housewives fans, who are feeling miffed at the possibility of either getting a virtual private network (VPN) to watch RHOL or, in the worst-case scenario, waiting until it premieres in the US.

Man wtf is Hayu!? I'm not downloading another app 🤨🙄 — ßae ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°) (@651bae) July 15, 2025

The fact I gotta get a VPN just to watch 😩 pic.twitter.com/cc1O7ITDr7 — meep (@M_Night_Mamalan) July 15, 2025