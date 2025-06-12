Get ready for games, betrayal, and Alan Cumming in fabulous outfits.

The rumored cast list for the upcoming season of Peacock’s hit reality competitions series The Traitors was just leaked—and if the names are true—it’s going to be one heck of a season.

There are some Real Housewives legends, Travis Kelce…well, Travis Kelce’s mom...and a whole host of familiar faces from Survivor, Big Brother, and RuPaul’s Drag Race—along with a few left-field choices thrown into the mix to keep things interesting.

Before getting all excited, let’s be clear: none of this is official. Peacock has yet to confirm or deny the leaked cast members, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still get hyped for what may be yet to come.

Trust no one, not even the mother of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend.

The Housewives

First up, Dorinda Medley. She was on The Real Housewives of New York City from season 7 to 12. Knowing Medley, the reality star will surely bring the drama and quippy one-liners to The Traitors. Can you say, “I made it nice?”

Next is Lisa Rinna from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Many will remember Rinna for her sharp tongue, dramatic outbursts, and bringing chaos wherever she goes.

Lisa Rinna celebrating at the #TraitorsUS roundtable after successfully banishing Traitor Donna Kelce:pic.twitter.com/v4cWoytqdN — Domenick Wissel (@DomWissel) June 12, 2025

The other two Bravo alumni joining are Porsha Williams, a multi-hyphenate actress, businesswoman, and author who was on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Candiace Bassett, the witty former singer and beauty pageant star who was on the Real Housewives of Potomac.

The Survivors

CBS fumbling Rob Cesternino AND Natalie Anderson only for Peacock to scoop them up #TheTraitorsUs pic.twitter.com/1K9oNassqu — Rob Shady Updates (@RobShadyUpdates) June 12, 2025

The Survivors rumored to be in the cast are Robert Cesternino (Season 6: The Amazon and Season 8: All Stars), Natalie Anderson (Season 26: San Juan del Sur — Blood vs. Water), and Yam Yam Arocho (Season 44).

Given that Survivor is all about strategy and betrayal, fans are already putting their money on one of these three to take the bag home. Their current favorite? Anderson.

Natalie Anderson is such a perfect pick for #TheTraitorsUS omg… she’s gonna be bringing the drama, the strategy, the deception, the callouts of annoying men at the roundtable… WE WON!!! — Domenick Wissel (@DomWissel) June 12, 2025

Big Brothers

The Big Brother contestants are coming to the castle. *Allegedly*.

Ian Terry, a competitive backgammon player and winner of Big Brother season 14, and Tiffany Mitchell, America’s favorite houseguest from season 23, are throwing their hat in the ring to win the big Traitors cash prize.

In his season, Terry was the underdog, so maybe he’ll follow a similar arc on The Traitors?

RuPaul’s Drag Race

MONET X CHANGE ON THE TRAITORS pic.twitter.com/TD0NRiEQwE — Blaze💚 (@BlazesAccount) June 12, 2025

The RuPaul’s Drag Race all-star Monét X Change is rumored to be bringing her charisma to the Traitors castle. If she can channel the same energy she brought to her lip-sync of Lizzo’s “Juice,” she will be one to watch.

Love Island

Maura Higgins, the Irish model and finalist from season 5 of Love Island UK, is also alleged to be joining The Traitors cast.

In the villa, Higgins quickly became a fan favorite for her confident personality and her love of confrontations. She basically treated Love Island like theater and she was more than willing to give audiences a show to remember.

With her verbal wit and love of drama, Higgins could honestly go toe to toe with some of the Real Housewives.

Lisa Rinna and Maura Higgins at the round table is going to send me into orbit every week https://t.co/zflenk0vCM — alex 💎 (@zjm_hood) June 12, 2025

Dancing With the Stars

And a one, two, three, four...

Mark Ballas, a professional dancer and choreographer from Dancing With the Stars, is sashaying his way to Scotland for the chance to win the big cash prize.

After the news broke that Ballas would (maybe) be on the show, his fans started celebrating, even going as far to already ship him an ally with some of the other cast members.

stay with me here. an ian terry/mark ballas ship could go hard. im putting 75% of my stocks in that and the other 25% into rob/ian pic.twitter.com/IC2qCydWxa — DR. WILL AMES-HILL (@crystalocity) June 12, 2025

“Stay with me here. An Ian Terry/Mark Ballas ship could go hard,” an X user wrote. “I’m putting 75% of my stocks in that and the other 25% into Rob/Ian.”

The Bachelor

First, Colton Underwood collected hearts on The Bachelor, and now he’s ready to solve some mysteries. It bodes well for Underwood that the last person who won the show was also a member of Bachelor Nation, who also happened to come out as gay after the show. We’re talking about Gabby Windey, duh!

Donna Kelce

It’s true (supposedly). Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis Kelce, aka Taylor Swift’s football boyfriend, and Jason Kelce, will be in the show.

Like anything involving the pop star, even indirectly, people have a lot of thoughts about Kelce’s inclusion in the cast.

A lot of Traitors fans cannot fathom the idea of the Mid-Western mom taking on Medley and Rinna, two of the most chaotic women from the Real Housewives franchise.

the concept of donna kelce in a house with dorinda medley and lisa rinna



pic.twitter.com/mb0suNX09h — t (@swiftslorelai) June 12, 2025

Like, I fear she doesn’t know what’s coming for her.

dorinda to donna kelce at the first round table



pic.twitter.com/SHRPnITwl1 https://t.co/UPEYBE2XAd — Alex (@alexxmalloy) June 12, 2025

However, this is also the woman who birthed two sons that played in the NFL, so maybe she’ll mimic her sons and just tackle people. It would be a bold strategy, for sure.

donna kelce lunging across the roundtable at lisa rinna after she accuses her of being a traitor pic.twitter.com/vrLhjC12b4 — chris (@tophlo) June 12, 2025

Johnny Weir

As a two-time figure skating Olympian, Johnny Weir will bring his competitive spirit to the show, along with his over-the-top fashion sense.

Just imagine, Weir, wearing this fit and striking this pose, staring at you as Cummings announces your banishment. It would eat.

Johnny at the Miss USA 2010 pageant. Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage Denise Truscello/Denise Truscello/WireImage

Eric Nam

K-pop officially has some skin in the game now, as singer Eric Nam rounds out the leaked cast list for season 4.

Given the response on social media, it seems like a lot of people couldn’t have guessed this casting in a million years.

ERIC NAM????????????????? https://t.co/RgzXwcZxVl — the morally gnarly faye webster (@lowbodycount) June 12, 2025

Whether this is the official cast list or not, Peacock will likely let everyone know in the coming days. In the meantime, let’s all fantasize about all the drama and intrigue we can look forward to.

That Traitors cast News woke me UP!!! I’m so ready for the reality tv fun ahead of us! pic.twitter.com/I1sNLxMR6P — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) June 12, 2025

Will Rinna and Medley duke it out? Will the Survivors prove to everyone how good at surviving they really are? Will Donna Kelce out-play everyone?