‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Star Dies at 44 After Leg Amputation
RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente, a fan favorite who went on to serve as a judge on Drag Race: Philippines, has died. She was 44. Real name Bianca Castro-Arabejo, the star’s family confirmed her death in a social media update after she recently underwent a partial amputation of her right leg due to complications from a severe infection. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arabejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente,” they posted in a statement to her Instagram page. “Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends.” Jiggly Caliente placed eighth on season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but her sense of humor and dancing ability made her a standout on the show. She returned to compete in season 6 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, where she placed 12th before going on to participate in several drag-related showcases and appeared in FX’s hit show, Pose. “She touched countless lives through her artistry, activism, and the genuine connection she fostered with fans around the world,” her family added.