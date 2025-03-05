Celebrity

‘The Traitors’ Star Gabby Windey Is the Best Celebrity We Have

I HAVE BUSINESS HOURS

From a secret Las Vegas wedding to a show-stopping monologue on “The Traitors,” it’s the week of Gabby Windey and we’re lucky to be living it.

Clare Donaldson
Clare Donaldson 

Editorial Intern

Gabby Windey
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Peacock/Getty Images
Clare Donaldson

Clare Donaldson

Editorial Intern

clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebrityStars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Recaps‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Please Get Kathy Hilton Off My TV Screen
Alec Karam
CelebrityThe Messiest, Most Heinous Oscar Party Dresses
Clare Donaldson
The Last LaughComedian George Wallace on Trump’s BS and His Beef With Johnny Carson
Matt Wilstein
CelebrityJason Ritter Will Fight You For His Wife, Melanie Lynskey
Clare Donaldson