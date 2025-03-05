Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Celebrity
‘The Traitors’ Star Gabby Windey Is the Best Celebrity We Have
I HAVE BUSINESS HOURS
From a secret Las Vegas wedding to a show-stopping monologue on “The Traitors,” it’s the week of Gabby Windey and we’re lucky to be living it.
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
Updated
Mar. 5 2025
4:38PM EST
/
Published
Mar. 5 2025
4:15PM EST
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Peacock/Getty Images
Clare Donaldson
Editorial Intern
clare.donaldson@thedailybeast.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Celebrity
Stars of Iconic ’80s Romcom Did Actually Sleep Together
Kenneal Patterson
Recaps
‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’: Please Get Kathy Hilton Off My TV Screen
Alec Karam
Celebrity
The Messiest, Most Heinous Oscar Party Dresses
Clare Donaldson
The Last Laugh
Comedian George Wallace on Trump’s BS and His Beef With Johnny Carson
Matt Wilstein
Celebrity
Jason Ritter Will Fight You For His Wife, Melanie Lynskey
Clare Donaldson