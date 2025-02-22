Hot Takes

‘The Traitors’ Is Annoying This Season. Memes Are Saving It

BAMBOOZLED

Everything we can’t stop loving, hating, and thinking about this week in pop culture.

Kevin Fallon
Kevin Fallon 

Senior Editor, Obsessed

Alan Cumming in a scene from 'The Traitors'
Euan Cherry/Peacock
Kevin Fallon

Kevin Fallon

Senior Editor, Obsessed

kpfallon

kevin.fallon@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
CelebritySteve Martin Blames ‘SNL’ Alum for Giving Martin Short COVID
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Reviews‘A Thousand Blows’: New Hulu Series Is Going to Be the New ‘Peaky Blinders’
Nick Schager
ReviewsMAGA Martyr Zachary Levi’s Long-Delayed Christian Film Is a Mess
Abby Monteil
Industry NewsDana Carvey Opens Up About Missing Out on ‘SNL50’
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
ReviewsIt’s Christoph Waltz’s Turn to Be an ‘Old Guy’ Hit Man
Emma Stefansky