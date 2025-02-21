Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
TV
Movies
Reviews
Celebrity
Recaps
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Reviews
It’s Christoph Waltz’s Turn to Be an ‘Old Guy’ Hit Man
INGLOURIOUS SENIORS
For all of its thrills, “Old Guy” has more in common with “The Best Exotoic Marigold Hotel” than its AARP shoot-em-up brethren.
Emma Stefansky
Published
Feb. 21 2025
10:10AM EST
The Avenue
Emma Stefansky
stefabsky
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
obsessed
‘SNL’ Boss Feels He’s ‘Lost Control of His Life’: Biographer
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Reviews
Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are Shockingly Candid in New Reality TV Show
Kevin Fallon
Celebrity
MAGA Melts Down Over Tom Hanks Playing Racist Trump Fan on SNL50
Matt Young
Obsessed
‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Celebrity
Hilaria Baldwin Insists Spanish Accent Is Real and ‘Normal’ in New Reality Show
Eboni Boykin-Patterson