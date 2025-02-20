Reviewssee-this

‘The Monkey’ Is the Grisly Horror-Comedy of the Year

BANG THAT DRUM

It turns out that a toy monkey is the most malevolent movie villain we’ve seen in years. Horror fans are going to want to see “The Monkey.”

Nick Schager
Nick Schager 

Entertainment Critic

"The Monkey"
Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Best/Neon
Nick Schager

Nick Schager

Entertainment Critic

nschager

Nick.Schager@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
obsessed‘SNL’ Boss Feels He’s ‘Lost Control of His Life’: Biographer
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
CelebrityMAGA Melts Down Over Tom Hanks Playing Racist Trump Fan on SNL50
Matt Young
Reviews‘Zero Day’ Commits the Cardinal Sin of Wasting Robert De Niro in a TV Show
Nick Schager
Obsessed‘SNL’ Alum Trashes Tom Hanks’ ‘Stupid’ MAGA Sketch
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Hot TakesWatch Netflix’s ‘Offline Love’ Instead of Trash Like ‘Love Is Blind’
Jon O'Brien