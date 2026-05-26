MAGA Comedian Whines About Chelsea Handler’s Mean Roast Jokes

MAGA comedian Tony Hinchcliffe is pushing back on reports that Chelsea Handler “lit him up” at Netflix’s The Roast of Kevin Hart.

Hinchcliffe shared his reflections on Handler and the “mentally ill liberals out there” who have accused him of telling “racist” jokes. “I got called a Nazi, gay, a racist over and over again,” Hinchcliffe said on the latest episode of his Kill Tony podcast. “I’m none of those three things, a little fun fact,” he continued. But “they are fat, ugly, Black, and Jewish,” he added.

Chelsea Handler spent much of her stage time roasting Hinchcliffe. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix

What’s more, he channeled Donald Trump by saying that reports that Handler dominated him at the roast—during which she said he had “the face of a school shooter and the personality of someone who gets shot first”—are fake news.

“There’s news articles, ‘cause the news isn’t real, nothing is real, that say that I got lit up by Chelsea Handler, which is very, very funny because that’s not what happened at all,” he insisted. “You can’t believe anything you see or read on the news anymore.”

Handler’s roast of Hinchcliffe was one of the event’s most talked-about moments, however. She hit him on his affinity for Joe Rogan (“Tony, quick question: if you’re here tonight, who’s keeping Joe Rogan’s balls warm in their mouth?” she joked) and said that he “must be using Crest White Supremacist Strips” on his whitened teeth, following his condemned joke calling Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” and joking about a Black man and watermelon at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally in 2024.

Hinchcliffe, who also made a widely condemned joke about the public murder of George Floyd at the roast, insisted that those who believe Handler got one over on him just haven’t watched the clip.

Hinchcliffe drew backlash from both the left and the right for his jokes at Trump’s MSG rally in 2024. Trump distanced himself from the comedian at the time. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

“You have to actually watch the thing for yourself,” he said, adding, “She just kept coming at me over.”

Hinchcliffe hadn’t come up with too different a comeback, however, calling a Handler a “c---,” on Monday, after replying to her at the roast by calling her a “cold, frigid, b---h.”

Handler also called the Trump fan’s fellow anti-woke comedians “p---ies” at the roast for not signing up for the draft.

“Now that your favorite leader is making the draft mandatory,” Handler said, “I assume that all of you will be signing up to go fight the war in Iran. Or do you tough-talking p---ies only go to the Middle East for comedy festivals?”

Pete Davidson, Jeff Ross, and Kevin Hart, each of whom was present, were among several prominent U.S. comedians who performed at Riyadh Comedy Festival in Saudi Arabia in 2025, despite criticism over the country’s role in the “human rights crisis.”

Hinchcliffe, who previously claimed he turned down the festival’s $1 million offer to attend, said Handler didn’t have her facts straight. “She said, I went, I took the Saudi Arabia money. She was wrong about things,” he opined. “The writers just didn’t do her any justice.”

He also claimed that someone at the show seemed to have it out for him. “Fun fact, the teleprompter only went down during my set. And it gave me a lot of opportunity to remind Chelsea Handler what she looks like and where her life is.”

Handler, for her part, said she predicted Hinchcliffe’s comebacks before she took the stage for the roast. “What were they going to say about me? They couldn’t say anything other than that I’m a whore or my age,” she said on Deon Cole’s Funny Knowing You podcast.

“I think that was the other thing that they went in on. And you’re like, well, OK—those aren’t jokes,” she added, declaring Hinchcliffe and his counterparts aren’t “clever.”