MAGA Explodes at Jimmy Kimmel Over Spencer Pratt Takedown

MAGA melted down at Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday after the comedian took aim at former The Hills star Spencer Pratt’s failed mayoral campaign.

In his Tuesday night monologue, Kimmel noted that Pratt, 42, had “clearly promised” that if Karen Bass or Nithya Raman were elected mayor, he would leave Los Angeles. Bass and Raman will face off in the November runoff election in which Pratt failed to secure a spot.

“Spencer, if you’re watching, we are so, so sorry to see you go,” Kimmel said on Tuesday. “We do know that we’re gonna miss the hell out of you. You’re a man of your word, and you’ve gotta go, you said you were gonna go.”

Kimmel went on to reveal that he had rented Pratt a U-Haul truck to help him with the move, acknowledging that moving is expensive and that his out-of-state donations must be running out.

“Our staff spent the whole day decorating it for you,” Kimmel explained, as the truck was shown on screen covered in streamers and balloons, as well as a photo of Pratt looking upset and a sign that read, “JUST DEFEATED.”

ABC

“I hope that you and Heidi are happy wherever it is that you go,” Kimmel added, referring to Pratt’s 39-year-old wife Heidi Montag, who also starred on The Hills.

“Either way, mazel tov, and goodbye Spencer Pratt,” he finished, before kissing Pratt farewell.

Pratt failed to advance in LA's mayoral election, and has previously said he would leave LA if either of his opponents were elected. REUTERS

The late-night host’s monologue incensed Trump supporters, who vented their frustrations on social media and slammed Kimmel for being insensitive.

“Remember when Jimmy Kimmel was funny? I don’t either,” Florida Senator Rick Scott wrote on X. Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt also weighed in, calling Kimmel “pompous trash” and “literally a terrible person.”

Rick Scott/X

Daughter of John McCain and former co-host of The View, Meghan McCain, decried Kimmel as a “mean, heartless b------d,” adding that, “no amount of on air crying will convince me or anyone else otherwise.”

“The day he is off air will be a better day for the country‚” she added. Kimmel’s program was temporarily taken off air in September after comments he made about murdered political activist Charlie Kirk offended conservatives.

Meghan McCain/X

Others, including Pratt himself, took offense to Kimmel’s U-Haul gag in light of the fact that Pratt lost his home in the Palisades Fire in January 2025.

Posting a video of his destroyed home, Pratt responded to Kimmel’s monologue on X, writing, “Jimmy Kimmel i guess you missed the part of the story i don’t need a U-Haul…I have nothing left to pack.”

Spencer Pratt/X

Pratt failed to advance in the mayoral election after being edged out by Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman. Raman and incumbent mayor Karen Bass, who failed to secure the 50 percent of votes needed to win re-election, will now face off on November 3.

Besides his clap back at Kimmel, Pratt has not responded publicly to news of his defeat, except to post a cryptic image of a lone duck on a lake that left his supporters confused and contemplating its meaning. Pratt’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast at the time.

The image immediately prompted speculation from Pratt's followers who sought to decipher its meaning. X/Spencer Pratt

On the Wednesday night episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel once again referenced Pratt, but did not address the backlash.

Discussing the news that Republican Steve Hilton will advance to the run-off election for governor against Democrat Xavier Becerra, Kimmel said, “Hilton’s on the same ballot that Spencer Pratt was on. Spencer Pratt lost. But somehow, even though they were on the same ballot, that vote was rigged...” Many Republicans were quick to claim that the election was rigged after it became clear that Pratt was going to lose.

“Somehow, the Democrats rigged the ballots, but only the parts where people voted for mayor,” Kimmel continued. “The votes for governor, they left untouched. It’s diabolical.”