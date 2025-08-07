Pop icon Mariah Carey was asked if she’d consider doing her own Katy Perry-esque suborbital flight to space, and her response suggested that real divas like her don’t need outer space to be great.

Carey was speaking to BBC Radio 2’s the Scott Mills Breakfast Show to promote her forthcoming album Here For it All, when the conversation turned to Perry.

Pop star Katy Perry revealed her new tour’s setlist while orbiting in space Monday. Blue Origin

“Did she go to space?” Carey asked Mills in a promo clip from the interview, seemingly not knowing about the reaction to the trip.

“Into orbit and back,” said Mills, adding, “she hasn’t stopped talking about it since, but it happened.”

Amazed, but unfazed, Carey responded, “Wow. Alright, Katy. I’m not mad at her. That’s pretty amazing.”

When Mills asked whether she would consider taking the same flight, Carey responded, “I think I’ve done enough.”

For some social media commentators, the seemingly shady response called to mind Carey’s now-famous 2003 line “I don’t know her”—which she cooly used to brush off a question about fellow singer Jennifer Lopez.

“She was STILL shady. ‘I think I’ve done enough.’ Implying Katy still has to prove herself,” wrote one fan on X.

She was STILL shady. "I think I've done enough". Implying Katy still has to prove herself — vein (@bj_eheh) August 7, 2025

Another added on X, “At least she knows her.”

On Instagram, a commentator applauded Carey’s aloofness. They wrote, “I love that Mariah just lives in her own bubble! What a queen ❤️.”

Other commentators called Mills out for seemingly attempting to goad Carey into saying something shady against Perry.

An X commentator added about the moment, “The guy being shader than mariah ‘she doesn’t stop talking about it’ the way she doesn’t even talk about it anymore.”

King was joined on the New Shepard flight by Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sánchez, pop singer Katy Perry, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, movie producer Kerianne Flynn, and activist Amanda Nguyen. Blue Origin

Perry did not technically enter orbit: Her space trip passed the Kármán Line, the point 62 miles above the Earth’s surface which scientists delineate as the start of space, but simply fell back to earth rather than circling the planet.

Joining Perry on her Blue Origin-sponsored trip to the heavens was the new Mrs. Lauren Sánchez Bezos, Oprah-bff and CBS Mornings anchor Gayle King, NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, activist Amanda Nguyễn, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The flight was ripped as billionaire Jeff Bezos’ glamor project and a waste of space, but Perry called it life-changing.