Matt Damon Reacts to ‘Odyssey’ Co-Star Thinking He Was Crazy

Matt Damon is well aware that his preparation method for The Odyssey may have made him seem insane.

Damon appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers, where he and the host discussed his Odyssey co-star Robert Pattinson’s admission that he thought Damon was “a complete psycho” after hearing him “screaming and screaming” from his trailer.

“Matt was in the trailer next to me,” Pattinson told MTV U.K. on Wednesday, “and he was making these noises. I thought he was on the phone, and I’m like, he’s a complete psycho.”

Pattinson also said he briefly considered that Damon may have been having a “really bad toilet experience,” before he learned that the 55-year-old was screaming to husk his voice to play Odysseus in his later years, which he called “impressive.”

Damon confirmed to Meyers that, “For the third act... for the older version” of his character Odysseus, he was trying “to age” his voice by screaming at the top of his lungs.

Damon plays Odysseus in "The Odyssey." Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic/Courtesy Universal Pictures

“He did not realize that’s what you were doing,” Meyers told him. “He thought there was maybe a bathroom emergency.” Damon joked that Pattinson’s response wasn’t quite appropriate if that was the case.

The cast of “The Odyssey”: Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, and Zendaya at the World Premiere in London, England. Grant Buchanan/Dave Benett/WireImage

“If he heard that and thought it was a bathroom emergency, he should have called 911,” Damon said, as Meyers joked, “If he hears that and doesn’t get help, what kind of friend is that?”

Damon added, “Exactly. I mean, I could’ve been getting murdered in there.”

Damon screamed to make his voice sound older for the character's advanced age in the film's third act. Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pic/Courtesy Universal Pictures

Damon and Pattinson, along with Anne Hathaway and newlyweds Zendaya and Tom Holland, have been busy promoting Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of the Greek epic, which is in theaters everywhere on Friday.

Critics have praised The Odyssey as “spectacular,” though the film fell a hair short of a 100 percent Rotten Tomatoes score by just a few reviews.

Pattinson called Damon's work ethic "impressive." Shane Anthony Sinclair/Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images

Fan demand for the film has been high for a year, with initial advance tickets selling out last July.

The film’s anticipation also easily survived MAGA’s meltdown over Nolan’s casting choices, which far-right groups pointed to as an example of “woke” Hollywood for its inclusion of Black Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong’o and trans actor Elliot Page.