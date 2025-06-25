When Georgia McCann brushed her hair with a fork while filming Bravo’s Next Gen NYC, she didn’t think twice about it. .

She was running late for an event, couldn’t find a brush, and grabbed the nearest thing she could find to a comb.

Almost a year later, that chaotic moment made it into the trailer and premiere episode of the show, which follows Gen Z twenty-somethings as they navigate life in the big city. The clip quickly went viral.

However, McCann would like everyone to know that she doesn’t regularly pull an Ariel from The Little Mermaid.

“I’m not always brushing my hair with a fork,” she said.

Why is she combing her hair with a FORK?!



You are NOT Ariel! #NextGenNYC pic.twitter.com/fRPo7XjGqT — Dustin Cone (@Dustin_Cone) June 4, 2025

watching Next Gen NYC only to see a girl combing her hair with a fork. much to think about — Jesi (@JesiBehr) June 6, 2025

Did she just comb her hair with a fork? #NextGenNYC pic.twitter.com/DY5D7eIQ8W — Pdcpod (@pdcpod) June 4, 2025

New Yorkers are like NPC characters lmaoooo



What do you mean there’s a socialite on TV who’s combing her hair with a fork and not washing her hands … EVER?! Huhhhhhh pic.twitter.com/oQgwYq56sg — Ky (@Sweetthing__) June 4, 2025

To McCann, the internet reaction to the fork moment was unexpected. Then again, signing on to be a main cast member of Next Gen NYC wasn’t exactly expected either.

“I initially just signed on to be Charlie’s friend,” she says, referencing castmate Charlie Zakkour, a 30-year-old crypto influencer and self-described “bad boy” who once (allegedly) dated Lindsay Lohan.

“I thought I’d maybe pop up once every other episode. But then the producers decided to make me a main character.”

Unlike most of the cast, many of whom are nepo babies from Bravo’s Real Housewives extended universe, McCann didn’t grow up in the spotlight. Born in Manhattan and raised in Westchester, she says her upbringing was “somewhere between poor and middle class.” She also wasn’t a Bravo superfan.

“I’ve literally never seen any of the [Real Housewives] shows,” she admits. “Once I found out who the cast was, it felt weird to, like, research them.”

McCann actually comes from the film world. She graduated from New York University with a degree in screenwriting and production, so she always thought she would end up more behind the camera.

Her love of film is put on full display during the first episode, when McCann makes multiple references to When Harry Met Sally, the 1977 romantic comedy set in New York City and stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal. To her dismay, no one in the cast had any idea what she was talking about.

“I couldn’t believe it. My mom showed me that movie when I was like six years old, and I’ve seen it like 50 times. It’s one of my favorite movies and I assumed it was in everyone’s vernacular,” she explained. “So, when no one knew it, not a single person, I was very surprised.”

Despite her reality TV inexperience, McCann feels like she has a handle on the internet blowback to her more contentious moments throughout the season so far, like her claim that she “never washes her hands.” This confession resulted in Reddit giving her the nickname “Germy Georgia.”

“Honestly, I was cracking up at how much discourse that started. I’ve been laughing my a-- off all week about it,” she said. “You never know what [viewers] are going to latch onto when they watch the show. That’s reality TV, I guess.”

Georgia McCann and Brooks Marks Bravo/Heidi Gutman/Bravo

While McCann might not be a Bravo nepo baby, she has still managed to brush shoulders with some influential figures in pop culture over the years.

Before coming onto the show, she worked as a creative strategist for Channel One, an underground events company.

Her résumé includes producing Diplo’s pop-up nightclub at Katz’s Deli (this is a very New York City kind of party), and curating Anna Delvey’s infamous 2023 “Club House Arrest” party to celebrate the con artist’s post-prison return.

As for whether Delvey will make a cameo on Next Gen NYC, the answer is sadly, “No… but fingers crossed for season two.”