Megyn Kelly Melts Down Over Lauren Sánchez’s ‘Alien’ Face

The biggest “problem” with Lauren Sánchez’s Met Gala look wasn’t her dress, Megyn Kelly said Tuesday as she laid into the billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s wife.

“Here’s the problem with her,” Kelly said, “She is so pulled and prodded. She looks...like an alien, which is perfect given what she did with outer space.” Sánchez, 56, was part of the infamous all-female crew of Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space mission alongside Katy Perry and Gayle King.

Kelly called Sánchez Bezos's navy dress "a bore." DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

“It’s not the dress, which was a bore, it’s the face. It is the face,” Kelly, 55, exclaimed, motioning to her own face.

On Monday, Bezos, 62, and Sánchez served as the honorary chairs of the Met Gala, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit, after donating a reported $10 million to become the 2026 event’s official sponsors.

Blue Origin's all-women space crew. Blue Origin

As if being ripped apart by Kelly wasn’t enough, numerous protestors outside the event targeted the billionaire couple.

Protesters from a “Resistance Red Carpet” movement held up signs outside the star-studded event, connecting the Bezos’s to Donald Trump. Some even held signs that said “F--- BEZOS.”

Several high-profile stars skipped the event amid calls for a boycott, including Zendaya (a previous Met Gala co-chair), Meryl Streep, Bella Hadid, and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

A costumed demonstrator with anti-Bezos fashion. Bing Guan/Reuters

“The cheeks. Sister, I’m going to tell you, you have all the money in the world, and I know that you can correct this. You go to your—not your surgeon, you clearly have the wrong one—go to a good New York surgeon,” Kelly continued.

“You tell them you want that filler out of your face. You tell them you want that filler out of your lips. You tell them they’ve done something to your eyes that’s making you look crosseyed,” she added. “I don’t know what it is, but you look crosseyed now. You never looked crosseyed before.”

“Everyone’s starting to look Asian,” the conservative podcaster lamented about the Mexican-American billionaire.

Kelly admitted she has also had Botox as she lashed out at Sanchez. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

Kelly, who admitted she had Botox as well, appealed to Sánchez directly.

“I have the Botox, but I can do this,” Kelly said, raising her eyebrows. “If everything is saggy, then you can get the Kris Jenner facelift, which would serve you much better than what you are doing.”

“The online people are saying she has more plastic in her face than a Tupperware factory,” she continued. “And that’s how it looks to me, too. It’s just, it’s too much.”

Kelly mocked Sánchez for trying to appear more like the Kardashians through exaggerated plastic surgery. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

Kelly continued to shred the billionaire for her navy dress, which she called “a bore.” She melted down over the dress’s V-shape neckline, which “shows off her enormous fake breasts.”

“That’s what she shows everywhere. She’s very, very proud of her massive fake bust,” Kelly stated. “I mean, it’s not like something we can’t all have. Literally, just pay your doctor, and you can have her size triple whatever breasts. It’s not hard.”

“But she, too, seemed to be desperately trying to look like a Kardashian,” Kelly concluded. “But I’ve got to be honest, not as good.”