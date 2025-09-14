Michael Jackson and a Labubu Crash Emmys Red Carpet

Never let anyone say that red carpets have become boring. At least not when RuPaul’s Drag Race exists and its stars are walking them.
Eyebrows were certainly raised as B-roll footage and photos started posting from Sunday night’s Emmy Awards carpet showing…is that…Michael Jackson?
Kori King, a popular contestant on the 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, channeled the King of Pop while appearing at the ceremony in support of the series, which is nominated for Outstanding Competition Series.
The reaction on social media was a flurry of lols—especially from fans who know Kori’s drag persona and the sense of humor the look was likely created with.
“KORI KING IS THE FUNNIEST PERSON ALIVE,” wrote one user on X. “Kori King is genius. A one-of-a-kind talent,” wrote another.
Kori wasn’t alone in stealing the red carpet spotlight. Fellow Drag Race star Joella arrived dressed as a Labubu.
Yes, Michael Jackson and a Labubu are the Best Dressed of Emmy night. Apologies to all actresses and their traditional gowns.
The attention-grabbing looks are part of a grand tradition. Drag Race contestants have reliably shaken up the red carpet with their Emmy night looks. Never forget Princess Poppy, last year’s Emmys’ green goblin.
Watching the live coverage of the Emmys red carpet, it’s hard to feel anything but bored. Sure, there are people like Megan Stalter, who arrived wearing a Hanes tee shirt, Levi’s jeans, and a purse with “Cease Fire” written on Scotch tape on it.
But mostly, no one takes big risks anymore.
So fans of crazy fashion were particularly grateful for Kori and Joella.