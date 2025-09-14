Michael Jackson and a Labubu Crash Emmys Red Carpet

Never let anyone say that red carpets have become boring. At least not when RuPaul’s Drag Race exists and its stars are walking them.

Eyebrows were certainly raised as B-roll footage and photos started posting from Sunday night’s Emmy Awards carpet showing…is that…Michael Jackson?

Kori King, a popular contestant on the 17th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, channeled the King of Pop while appearing at the ceremony in support of the series, which is nominated for Outstanding Competition Series.

The reaction on social media was a flurry of lols—especially from fans who know Kori’s drag persona and the sense of humor the look was likely created with.

“KORI KING IS THE FUNNIEST PERSON ALIVE,” wrote one user on X. “Kori King is genius. A one-of-a-kind talent,” wrote another.

KORI KING IS THE FUNNIEST PERSON ALIVE pic.twitter.com/bQAMj3Ov6s — y2k witch (@leiagrayi) September 14, 2025

Kori wasn’t alone in stealing the red carpet spotlight. Fellow Drag Race star Joella arrived dressed as a Labubu.

Yes, Michael Jackson and a Labubu are the Best Dressed of Emmy night. Apologies to all actresses and their traditional gowns.

The attention-grabbing looks are part of a grand tradition. Drag Race contestants have reliably shaken up the red carpet with their Emmy night looks. Never forget Princess Poppy, last year’s Emmys’ green goblin.

The legacy continues tonight with Kori King pic.twitter.com/ES5YZXcVis — Ra✨🦋 (@itssimplyangel) September 14, 2025

Watching the live coverage of the Emmys red carpet, it’s hard to feel anything but bored. Sure, there are people like Megan Stalter, who arrived wearing a Hanes tee shirt, Levi’s jeans, and a purse with “Cease Fire” written on Scotch tape on it.

Hacks star Megan Stalter goes super casual in a white tee and jeans for the Emmy Awards red carpet. She the message “Cease Fire!” on full bag display!#Emmys pic.twitter.com/nCUqMZgT9i — Poetry. (@2lastvibes) September 14, 2025

But mostly, no one takes big risks anymore.

So fans of crazy fashion were particularly grateful for Kori and Joella.

I was born in the right generation i love seeing Kori king as Micheal Jackson and Joella as a labubu for the literal emmys pic.twitter.com/wkqz1Kjnwx — marley 𐙚 ‧₊˚ #teamlydia (@gayf4iry) September 14, 2025

obsessed with there being a real possibility of Beyoncé running into Kori King as Michael Jackson and Joella as a labubu 😭 pic.twitter.com/lVWZnksqez — Seddera Side (@sedderaside) September 14, 2025

Kori King dressed as Michael Jackson and Joella as a Chinese labubu for the emmys 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wPXH0bnoeA — kim ⚧ (@k1m555) September 14, 2025

Kori king is just insane JEHEDJDHDHDJSHDH https://t.co/bORkgmCLGO — Nicolas is a cowboy (@niggaolas) September 14, 2025