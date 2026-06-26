‘Stranger Things’ Stars to Reunite After Bitter Feud Rumors

Stranger Things stars David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown are reuniting in another father-daughter tale.

The Netflix hit’s signature duo is reuniting for an espionage thriller made by Adolescence co-creator Jack Thorne, A24, and studio-based producer Joe Hipps.

The untitled Netflix series is loosely based on Paul Warner’s debut novel, A Spy In the Blood, which sees the daughter of an aging M16 spy following in her father’s footsteps.

In the series, Harbour will play Matt, an FBI agent-turned security expert, while Brown will play Rebecca, a newly appointed agent herself, according to Deadline.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” Season 5. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Netflix Head of Scripted Series, U.S. and Canada, Jinny Howe, said in a statement, “We are delighted to bring this spy drama to life with an extraordinary group of talent we’ve been fortunate to collaborate with before.”

“Jack Thorne’s ability to find the deeply human story inside a thriller is unmatched, and watching Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour reunite—this time as estranged father and daughter on opposite sides of a crisis — is something audiences are going to love. A24 is the perfect partner to bring this story to our members around the world,” she added.

Brown’s husband, Jake Bongiovi, and her father, Robert Brown, will serve as executive producers on the series, Rolling Stone reported.

David Harbour as Jim Hopper and Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven in "Stranger Things." Netflix

The starry collaboration may put a conclusive end to rumors of on-set tension between the co-stars.

Harbour, 50, and Brown, 21, worked together on Stranger Things for a decade. But for a time, rumors swirled that Brown was being bullied by her older colleague. According to The Mail on Sunday, Brown filed a “harassment and bullying claim” ahead of the show’s fifth season. The claim “did not include claims of sexual impropriety,” stipulated the publication, but a source said, “There were pages and pages of accusations.”

However, the stars posed together after the allegations broke, looking happy and comfortable in each other’s company at the premiere of their show’s final season in November 2025.

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour are reprising their roles as a father-daughter duo in a new Netflix series. Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Harbour acknowledged the reports of the claims in June, telling Variety of his relationship with Brown, “We worked together for 10 years during her formative teenage years, playing father and daughter. I don’t know if people have families and friends that you spend a lot of time with for 10 years—you occasionally get in arguments, disagreements.”

He also teased more creative endeavors between the two. “You’ll see more of me and Millie—10 years wasn’t enough. There is a special bond there. I love her. She loves me,” he said.

Brown, meanwhile, told the publication, “Of course I felt safe. I mean, we’ve worked together for 10 years.”

“Obviously, I changed so much from Season 1 to Season 5, and David was there through all of it,” Brown wrote by email. “Over time, our relationship became much more collaborative creatively. When you work with someone for that many years, we could really push each other emotionally in scenes. Even though the series has ended, there’s still a lot of gratitude. Getting to share that experience with him for so many years is something I’ll always remember and value.”