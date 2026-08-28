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Netflix Boss Gives Cryptic Update on Meghan Markle Casting

BETWEEN THE LINES

Rumors have been swirling about the Duchess’s potential role in “The Gentleman.”

Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Meghan Markle appears onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

Netflix isn’t willing to say never to Meghan Markle.

Netflix’s scripted chief in the U.K., Manda Levin, was asked about reports that the ex-royal was in talks to join Season 3 of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen, according to People. Royal commentator Bronte McCoy reported last Friday that the star was up for a role that would occupy her time during Markle and Prince Harry’s “extended” return to the U.K.

Deadline later reported that the unspecified role was in Ritchie’s series—and by Saturday, legendary royal reporter Tina Brown reported that the casting had been “withdrawn.”

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 16: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, takes part in the Scar Tree Walk on day three of the royal trip along with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex on April 16, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. The Scar Tree Walk is a journey connecting traditional and contemporary Aboriginal cultures and histories of the Kulin Nation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a four-day visit to Australia, with engagements across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)
Netflix did not confirm reporting about whether Markle would appear in the third season of "The Gentlemen," which has not yet been renewed. Pool/Getty Images

“The backlash in the U.K. was so intense, it became untenable to go forward. This does not bode well for Meghan’s acting comeback in the U.K.,” Brown reported.

On Wednesday, Levin added even more intrigue to the saga, telling a crowd at the Edinburgh TV Festival, “All bets are off.”

The Gentlemen stars Theo James and Kaya Scodelario, is set in England, and is filmed in the U.K., where Markle and Prince Harry returned on Wednesday with their two young children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. The prince and princess have been enrolled at a British school and are due to start in September.

McCoy, a senior entertainment reporter for News.com.au, told the BBC’s Radio 4 last week with the scoop, “I think when we all heard that news that Harry and Meghan were moving here, and within a matter of days, and the kids were enrolled in school, everyone was asking, what is Meghan going to be doing?”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum (ANVAM) in Southbank on April 14, 2026, in Melbourne, Australia.
The couple returned to the U.K. for an "extended" stay on Wednesday. Pool/Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess will not return to royal duties during their stay. The couple’s return faces major hurdles in British public opinion, as a poll from the British newspaper The Mail on Sunday found that 68 percent want them to pay for their own security rather than use taxpayer funding.

Markle quit acting in late 2017 following the final season of Suits, in which she starred for seven seasons. She and Harry married the following year.

Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane in 'Suits.'
Markle played lawyer Rachel Zane in "Suits." USA Network

She ended her eight-year break from acting last year with an upcoming cameo in the Amazon MGM Studios film, Close Personal Friends.

The move marked a major departure from the Suits star’s previous declarations about the future of her acting career. “I’m done,” she told Vogue in 2022. “I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

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Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Eboni Boykin-Patterson

Entertainment Reporter

EB_hyphenate

eboni.boykin-patterson@thedailybeast.com

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