New Details Emerge About Why Oscar Nom Fled ‘The White Lotus’

HBO’s The White Lotus made news when Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter abruptly quit the hit show after just one week on the French Riviera set. Now, a new report is shedding light on the “creative differences” between the actress and show creator Mike White.

Variety reported on Tuesday that those differences involved White’s “demand for a boisterous performance” that Bonham Carter, 59, apparently didn’t want to deliver.

The actress, known for her outsized performances as Bellatrix Lestrange in the Harry Potter film series, the Red Queen in Alice in Wonderland, Aunt Adelaide in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and many more, ultimately left the production after the ask, and was replaced by Laura Dern, 59.

White demanded a more boisterous performance from Bonham Carter before she left the production mid-filming. Ian West - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

HBO said in a statement at the time, “With filming just underway on season four of The White Lotus, it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set.” They added, “HBO, the producers, and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.”

The next season of the Emmy-winning show will take place in France. Chris Haston/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Sources told Variety that the role Bonham Carter had signed on to play was that of a washed-up star hoping to stage a Hollywood comeback, as season four of the series will take place on the French Riviera at the show’s titular fictional luxury hotel chain, during the week of the Cannes Film Festival. Bonham Carter’s role is being adapted into a new character for Dern, who has a long history of collaboration with White.

Dern will replace Bonham Carter in a similar role, Variety reports. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

White and Dern collaborated on the 2007 dramedy film—White’s directorial debut—Year of the Dog, and the 2011 TV drama Enlightened, for which Dern won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Actress.

Dern also had an uncredited cameo in the show’s second season, when she voiced the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso, who was played by Michael Imperioli’s character.

The fourth season of The White Lotus is not expected until 2027 and will star Dern, Sandra Bernhard, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani, and Max Greenfield.