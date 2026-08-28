Nicole Kidman Reveals Supernatural Hex She Casts on Enemies

Nicole Kidman revealed how she deals with people she wants “frozen out” in a new interview.

Kidman, who is promoting her upcoming film Practical Magic 2 with her co-star Sandra Bullock, told Sheer Luxe that she uses “magic spells” for both enemies and lovers. The Oscar winner, who finalized her divorce from her ex-husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, in January, said her favorite spells to use are “love spells,” but for those she is “a little bit upset with,” she said, “I will write their name and put it in the freezer.”

Bullock, with whom Kidman plays sister witches in the original 1998 film and the upcoming sequel, asked what the act does.

Bullock was surprised to hear of Kidman’s families’ witchy history. Caroline Brehman/REUTERS

“It freezes them out,” Kidman explained. “You can come out of the freezer, though,” she clarified.

Kidman’s niece, journalist Lucia Hawley, conducted the interview and weighed in on the family’s witchy history. “Grandma used to have a list of names in the ice cube area,” Hawley said as Kidman nodded along. “The Kidman women… We sway to the more magical side. Some people would say, witches. Grandma was born on Friday the 13th.”

Bullock replied, “It all makes sense now.”

Still, Bullock had a few questions: “Do you then let the person know you’re out of the icing?”

Hawley was adamant that you never tell the person whose name is in the freezer, and you don’t have to, because “they will feel it.”

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the 1998 film "Practical Magic," which will have a sequel released next year. Getty Images/Getty Images

Kidman’s co-star then quipped that Kidman must have put her name in the freezer during filming.

“So is that what happened mid-shoot, when all of a sudden you went cold?” Bullock said. “I was like, was I in the freezer?”

Kidman reassured her, “No, no.”

The actress finalized her divorce from Keith Urban in January 2026. KEVIN WURM/REUTERS

One person whose name may have at least been considered for the ice cube tray is Urban, whose split from Kidman followed speculation about an extramarital affair with a younger woman. Those rumors have never been confirmed, and neither Urban nor Kidman has commented. The former couple shares two teenage daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15.

The country music star sang a ballad about an ex “moving on” last Friday and became visibly emotional on stage. “They had a good thing going, until the guy screwed it up,” he said while introducing the song, “I will do that.”

The former couple shares two daughters. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Kidman told British Vogue earlier that month that she was indeed “moving on,” in addition to “embracing love, staying open, keeping the heart open and the possibilities.”

One of the possibilities fans suspect may be on the horizon is her rumored romance with private equity CEO and investor Michael Reinstein, after paparazzi caught the pair in an exchange outside of Kidman’s hotel room in Portofino, Italy in July. Reinstein was later spotted picking Kidman up at a California airport that same month. Neither has confirmed a romantic relationship.