Nicole Kidman’s Co-Star Reveals Her ‘Free and Wild’ Side After Split

Nicole Kidman’s friend and co-star, Sandra Bullock, weighed in on “who Nicole really is” in a new clip to promote the 25th anniversary of Practical Magic.

The 1998 film, which stars Kidman and Bullock as sisters and witches X and Sally, is being released on 4K UHD for the first time on August 25. The stars discussed their characters in the film to promote the new release in a clip obtained by People.

Kidman’s character, Gillian, is “really brave,” Bullock, 61, said, according to the site. “I always wish I could be more like that in life. She knows what she is. She embraces what she is, and she fully leans into it,” the actress added.

Bullock and Kidman reprise their “Practical Magic” roles in the upcoming reboot. Caroline Brehman/REUTERS

Kidman, 59, chimed in, describing her character, “I don’t want to reject who I am and what I am, and I love being who I am.’ Gillian has her own barriers and walls, which is, ‘Well, I’m just gonna have fun, and I know I’ll never be able to experience love or have love, but that’s OK.”

Bullock added that Kidman is very similar. Kidman filed for divorce from her husband of 19 years, Keith Urban, 58, just days after she and Bullock wrapped filming on Practical Magic 2 last September.

“She’s playing a character, but you are seeing a lot of who Nicole really is,” Bullock explained. “She’s free and wild and adventurous and is always doing something amazing.”

Kidman debuted a new haircut at Paris Fashion Week, just days after filing for divorce from Urban. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Urban and Kidman, who share two teen daughters, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15, split shortly after Urban went viral for singing on stage flirtatiously with his tour guitarist. Despite rampant rumors about a fling with a “much younger woman,” insiders have denied that relationship. Kidman cited “irreconcilable differences” in her filing, and neither has explained publicly why they decided to call it quits.

Since then, Kidman has been traveling the world. She appeared at Chanel shows as an ambassador for the fashion brand, and even appeared on the November cover of Vogue—all before the pair’s divorce was finalized in January. She’s continued working on and promoting her acting projects, including her medical thriller starrer Scarpetta, which premiered on Prime Video in March.

The star revealed in April that she is also pursuing a career as a death doula.

Kidman has been booked and busy throughout the weeks immediately following her divorce filing. WWD/WWD via Getty Images

The Emmy and Oscar winner also made it clear that her daughters were her priorities and frequent companions, as she and her daughters have often been photographed together since Urban and Kidman’s split.

Soon after her divorce from Urban was finalized in January, reports emerged that the star was already being pursued by an enthusiastic, wealthy suitor. A source told Page Six at the time that Kidman “is not dating anyone,” but declared that she was indeed, “a single woman.”