Nicole Kidman’s Hollywood Friend ‘Really Shocked’ by Divorce

Nicole Kidman’s friend, fellow Australian actress Isla Fisher, addressed Kidman’s divorce news, less than two years after revealing her own bombshell split.

Fisher, 49, was married to Borat actor Sacha Baron Cohen, 54, for 13 years until their split in April of last year, which reports say Kidman helped her through. Fisher reacted to the news that Kidman was divorcing country star Keith Urban after 19 years together on Thursday’s Fly on the Wall podcast.

“I’m really, really, really shocked,” she said, revealing that she has not yet been in touch with her friend about it.

“I don’t really wanna comment on that because there are children involved,” she added, as Kidman and Urban share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Keith Urban, daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Kidman Urban, Kidman's niece Sybella Hawley, and Nicole Kidman attend the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute Celebrating Nicole Kidman in April 2024. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kidman filed to end her marriage on Sept. 30, days after Urban’s 25-year-old tour guitarist Maggie Baugh posted a video that some fans believe showed Urban flirting with her on stage. He’d changed the lyrics to a song dedicated to Kidman to sing Baugh’s name instead. Though Kidman fans targeted Baugh online over that video, neither Baugh nor Urban have confirmed or denied a relationship.

The Daily Mail reported that Urban had taken up with a “younger woman in the industry,” citing an “insider.” Kidman cited only “irreconcilable differences” in her filing, and hasn’t commented further.

Kidman has been out and about, since the news broke, however—strutting around Paris Fashion Week (where she debuted what fans dubbed her “breakup bangs”), attending various events, and appearing on the November cover of Vogue. Urban continued his tour, sans Baugh, who sources say isn’t scheduled to take the stage with him again, as she was only filling in for another artist. Baugh has used the media attention to promote her new music.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announced the end of their marriage on Instagram in April 2024. Pool/Getty Images

Fisher said Thursday that going through a divorce is a “tough time to be in the public eye.” Her divorce from Baron Cohen was also the subject of media speculation. While the former couple, who share kids Olive, 17, Elula, 15, and Montgomery, 10 appear to be on good terms, Fisher prompted questions about their split in July with a social media post about marrying men with “small sausages.”

A week later, Baron Cohen revealed that he’d transformed his physique for a new Marvel role and quipped that he was “hard-launching his mid-life crisis.”