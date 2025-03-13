Reviewsskip-this

‘Novocaine’: A Hero Can’t Feel Pain, But the Film’s Audience Will

COMEDY CARNAGE

Jack Quaid plays a man who can’t suffer or get injured, a fun action-comedy premise that should be far more Looney Tunes than what’s served up.

Nick Schager
Nick Schager 

Entertainment Critic

Jack Quaid in Novocaine.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Paramount
Nick Schager

Nick Schager

Entertainment Critic

nschager

Nick.Schager@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Hot TakesRay Nicholson: Jack Nicholson’s Son Comes Out of Nepo Baby Shadow
Andrew Crump
Celebrity‘My Face Grew’: Millie Bobby Brown Explains Aging to Her Haters
Eboni Boykin-Patterson
Industry News‘Snow White’ Premiere Curtailed by Disney After Actresses’ Controversies
Yasmeen Hamadeh
Hot Takes‘The White Lotus’ Says What We’re All Thinking About Actors’ Looks
Laura Wheatman Hill
Celebrity‘Sex and the City’ Actor Reveals Why He Turned Down Reboot Cameo
Eboni Boykin-Patterson