Jacob Elordi’s Super-Hot Gay Sex Scene in ‘On Swift Horses’

Julius (Jacob Elordi) is a drifter, moving from one city to the next. After being released from serving in the Korean War, he lacks purpose and direction—anything that makes him feel complete.

In On Swift Horses, a sumptuous queer romance directed by Daniel Minahan, Julius finds the person he’s secretly longed his entire life for in Henry (Diego Calva). And the pair gets off to a smoking hot start—resulting in some of the best sex scenes of the year.

Julius and Henry first meet at work in Las Vegas, where the pair oversee casino security. They spend their shift in a secret area of the casino that allows them to see the floor through two-way mirrors to catch cheaters. The space is hot, dark, and barely lit—the kind of area that practically begs for a clandestine hookup. They speak quietly, with few words.

There’s a sense that Julius and Henry are trying to size each other up. It’s not as if the pair can just brazenly ask each other if they’re romantically available, especially not in the repressive 1950s. Instead, they communicate with their bodies; a subtle brushing up against one another here, a longing glance there. The (literally) hot circumstances of their work environment often mean the pair are shirtless, working together, driving their hidden passions even higher.

Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva Sony Pictures Classics

After spending an evening together as friends, Julius undresses in his motel, ready for bed. There’s a sudden knock at his door, and Henry enters. “The f--- is this?” Julius asks, worry rising in his voice, but also a hint of feverish anticipation. Henry towers over Julius, who tries to push him back, halfheartedly, because he wants Henry to kiss him more than anything. And that’s exactly what he does, gently gripping Julius’ chin and bringing their lips together in one fluid motion. Before Henry kisses him, Julius quietly mutters, “No.”

It’s a refusal that comes not from honesty, but from fear. There’s nothing Julius wants more than to embrace Henry, but he’s terrified of what the consequences could be. Homosexuality in the 1950s was extremely taboo, and same-sex sexual activity was criminalized in all 50 states. Being outed could mean losing his job, his friendships, even his life. But for Henry, it’s a risk Julius wants to take.

The two kiss with bracing vulnerability. You can feel the walls Julius has built up instantly dissolve. He feels a burgeoning kinship with Henry, and the kiss is confirmation of everything he’d been trying to repress since they met. Henry unbuttons Julius’ jeans and throws him on the bed, where the two kiss passionately, Julius gripping Henry’s buttocks. It’s a night neither of them will ever forget. Both Calba and Elordi are mesmerizing, doing the best work of their careers in On Swift Horses, exposing a tenderness to their characters we’ve not seen in their work before.

Jacob Elordi Sony Pictures Classics

The scene is set to the hauntingly beautiful “Song For Henry,” an original song for On Swift Horses written by Loren Kramar and Sean O’Brien. It’s a swooning, sumptuous ballad about forbidden love that highlights the vulnerability of Elordi and Calva’s performances. (If Sony has any sense, they’ll campaign hard for Best Original Song at the Oscars).

After their night of lovemaking, Henry moves into Julius’ motel room. The space becomes a separate world for the men to truly feel like themselves. They can embrace each other, entwining their bodies on the floor or in bed. There’s a sense of complete liberation that they long for in their day-to-day life.

Their lovemaking is unguarded and honest—a release for two lovers forced into secrecy. In one scintillating moment, Julius takes Henry from behind in front of a mirror, confronted by their raw, unconstrained physical desire for one another. Later, they dance with each other, clad in white tank tops and briefs as they embrace. Here, they’re everything they could ever want to be.

Jacob Elordi and Diego Calva Sony Pictures Classics

One of Julius’ previous jobs was a prostitute, turning tricks for quick cash and a quick release. But Henry is so much more than just a quick release for Julius—he’s his person. There’s a sense of completeness that Julius possesses when they’re together. His posture and demeanor instantly relaxed with Henry. Behind closed doors, he’s not burdened with having to perform to society’s expectations.

On Swift Horses is one of the best films of 2025, and Elordi and Calva’s gorgeous, tender romance—and their incredible sex scenes—are a big reason why.