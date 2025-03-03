Industry News

Oscars Finally Swipe at Trump After More Than 3 Hours

FINALLY

Conan O’Brien used runaway Academy Awards darling “Anora” to comment on President Donald Trump’s cozy relations with Russia.

Julia Ornedo
Julia Ornedo 

Reporter

Show host Conan O'Brien speaks during the start of the Oscars show at the 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 2, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Carlos Barria/REUTERS
Julia Ornedo

Julia Ornedo

Reporter

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
Celebrity‘SNL’ Host Quickly Loses ‘Liberal’ Crowd With Trump Jokes
Michael Boyle
CelebrityConan O’Brien Roasts Oscars Pariah Karla Sofía Gascón to Her Face
Matt Wilstein
CelebrityMichael Che on ‘SNL’ Rips NBC Bosses for Firing Black Anchors
Michael Boyle
CelebrityElon Musk Welcomes 14th Known Child: Seldon Lycurgus
Catherine Bouris
CelebrityAll the Most Heinous Outfits From This Year’s Academy Awards
Yasmeen Hamadeh