‘Project Runway’ Star Opens Up After Breaking Showbiz’s Biggest Secret

Emmy-winning actress Zendaya’s longtime stylist reflected on the fan reaction after he was the first to reveal that the actress and her Spider-Man: Brand New Day co-star had secretly tied the knot.

Law Roach, the fashion vet who is promoting his second season as a permanent celebrity judge on Project Runway, told Obsessed: The Podcast there was one thing he found “disgusting” after breaking the news.

Zendaya and Holland first revealed their engagement in January after dating for around four years, but remained publicly silent on wedding plans. When asked about the highly anticipated nuptials at the Actor Awards in March, Law Roach told Access Hollywood, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it,” which sent fans into a frenzy.

The fervor culminated in AI-generated images depicting the couple’s wedding—and her wedding dress—which some believers thought he had styled. Zendaya said some of her own loved ones were fooled when asked about the photos on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “I’m just out and about in real life, and people were like, ‘Oh my god, your wedding photos are gorgeous,’” she told Kimmel. “And I’m like, ‘Babe, they’re AI. They’re not real!’”

Law Roach told Obsessed, “That dress was disgusting. I’m like, ‘Did you guys think that’s the best I could do?’ You know, the dress was so basic and horrible.”

Fake photos of Zendaya and Tom Holland's wedding circulated after Law Roach revealed that the couple had married. AI-Generated

While reflecting on the AI dress during an interview with Good Morning America on Monday, Law Roach, 47, let slip another secret about the stars’ nuptials, saying, “Trust me, the dress is better than that.”

Law Roach and Zendaya have worked together since 2011. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Zendaya and the stylist, who have worked together since 2011, developed a close friendship throughout the years, he told Obsessed. “It’s a beautiful, really, really beautiful, honest relationship,” he explained. Law Roach has styled Zendaya for the vast majority of her press tours throughout their partnership.

“We’ve been together more than half her life,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot of things together—great things and some traumatic things for me—and just watch her grow into a woman, into this actress...her watching me grow up and then grow into this thing that I’ve become, and us doing it together and really being by each other’s side every day since 2011, basically.”

Law Roach said that he and Zendaya began planning her looks around the themes of her films, starting with 2017’s “The Greatest Showman.” CARLOS JASSO/REUTERS

He added, “It’s so funny. We laugh sometimes, when getting dressed, I’m like, ‘Girl, I changed your diapers.’ But it feels like, it feels like we’ve been around each other for that long.”

Their themed ensembles for red carpets, which are tied to whichever movie Zendaya is promoting—from The Greatest Showman, to The Drama, to Spiderman: Brand New Day—were coined as “method styling,” Law Roach said on Wednesday, as he agreed with Obsessed host Kevin Fallon that the pair were “saving cinema” with the fan-favorite looks.

Law Roach said that his styling of the star increased public interest in the independent film, “The Drama.” Guglielmo Mangiapane/REUTERS

“It’s true,” he said. “There are numbers to justify that and to prove that.”

He added, “I think it should be rewarded. It literally should be rewarded. And, you know, I’ll take The Drama press tour, you know, this is a small independent film. And we came up with this with this whole idea of, you know, the something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and…you can see how that campaign on social media really drove people to have interest in the movie because nobody actually knew what the movie was about.”

What’s more, he explained, “You can really see that it’s working and it’s almost in the same realm as what influencers do. We are influencing through fashion to have people be more interested in these projects.” He added, “I think it should be taken a little bit more seriously.”

Zendaya attends a premiere for "The Drama" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 17, 2026. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

One place fashion is taken very seriously is on Project Runway, however. Law Roach appears in his second season as a celebrity judge on July 9, when the show’s 22nd season premieres. He became known for his brutal reads of the contestants’ designs during Season 21, but he told Obsessed that his comments come from a good place. “I have never ran into a contestant on any show I’ve ever been on, where they weren’t “running to me to hug and kiss me and to say that they understood and they grew from what I told them,” he said.

“People have to understand that it’s television—it’s entertainment—it has to have some level of that, or it’s just boring.”