Panicked ‘Harry Potter’ Star Accused of Accidentally Revealing His Successor

Ralph Fiennes may have accidentally revealed that Cillian Murphy has taken over the role of Voldemort in the upcoming Harry Potter series.

In a red-carpet interview for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Fiennes was asked who he thinks would make the best replacement for him in the new HBO adaptation. Fiennes, 63, played Lord Voldemort, the dark wizard who Harry Potter was destined to defeat, in the Warner Bros. film series from 2005 to 2011.

“Who do you think should fill your shoes for Voldemort in the upcoming HBO show?” an interviewer asked Fiennes.

Cillian Murphy is rumored to be playing Lord Voldemort in HBO's 'Harry Potter' series, but these reports have not yet been confirmed. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

“I’m told they are already filled, aren’t they? I think Cillian Murphy is very good. A very good choice,” Fiennes responded, as seen in a now viral TikTok.

However, Fiennes appeared to panic when he realized the announcement may not be official or public just yet. He repeated, “I’ve already said, I think Cillian Murphy is very good. I think they’ve cast it, haven’t they? You don’t know?”

“I don’t know. I thought they had,” he said once again.

Murphy, 49, has been asked about the possibility of playing Voldemort in the HBO series as speculation about the casting has risen for months. In a September 2025 episode of the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, the Peaky Blinders actor said that he “doesn’t know anything” about his part in the show.

“It’s just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does,” Murphy said. “He’s the man that’s an absolute acting legend. So good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to HBO and Cillian Murphy’s representatives for comment.

Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin, and Alastair Stout star in HBO's 'Harry Potter' television series. Aidan Monaghan/HBO/Aidan Monaghan/HBO

HBO’s rendition of Harry Potter was officially announced in 2023, and casting began in 2024. The series began filming on July 15, 2025. HBO said in a statement that the series will be “a faithful adaptation” of the book series, written by JK Rowling.

The trio of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley were cast, with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout respectively playing the main characters.

Over 30,000 children auditioned for the lead roles. Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer and director Mark Mylod announced the casting in May, saying, “The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen.”

HBO's #HarryPotter series has debuted the first look at Dominic McLaughlin as the iconic boy wizard.



Filming is officially underway on the show, which will premiere in 2027 on HBO and HBO Max.https://t.co/f2bfkbvhJv pic.twitter.com/thBnhROmrI — Variety (@Variety) July 14, 2025

The roles of Seamus Finnigan, Parvati Patil, and Lavender Brown have also been filled. Other key adult roles have been cast, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. HBO also just tapped iconic composer Hans Zimmer to score the series.

The show’s first season is expected to be released in 2027.