The 25 Most Exciting Reality Shows Coming to TV This Summer

I don’t think any of us quite knows what we’re going to do once Vanderpump Rules finishes airing its current season. While the #Scandoval has certainly captured the attention of the nation, there’s no shortage of reality TV coming these next few months hoping to bring just as much drama.

From the all-star drag queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race to the Stallone family doing their version of The Kardashians (oh, and the Kardashians are back, too!) here’s a rundown of 25 of the most exciting reality TV shows heading your way this summer.

Queer Eye (Netflix) — May 12

After an 18-month hiatus, the popular makeover show returns for a seventh season. The boys head to New Orleans this time around, in order to help everyone from messy frat bros to teachers who could use a lesson in self-care. Considering how many tears are shed just in the two-minute trailer, make sure you get your bulk order of Kleenex in before you marathon the new episodes May 12.—Allegra Frank

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+) — May 12

There’s an unwritten programming law in the Constitution that there must be a franchise of RuPaul’s Drag Race airing at all times. That means that as soon as Season 15 ended, it was time to bring back our most beloved girls. For the eighth(!) season of All Stars, producers have assembled one of the wildest, wackiest, and most unexpected teams of past Drag Race queens in years. Inadvertent meme queens like Mrs. Kasha Davis; the T in “C.L.A.T.,” Alexis Michelle; purveyor of star quality, Kandy Muse, and so, so many more. Strap in for the tightest race of your damn life.—Coleman Spilde

Match Me Abroad (TLC) — May 14

TLC’s new reality show looks like a mash-up of 90 Day Fiancé and Indian Matchmaker. Three matchmakers from different countries—Morocco, Colombia, and the Czech Republic—help seven American singles find their soulmates thousands of miles away. (Apparently local mates are too much trouble—or too hard to find.) With the help of their dating gurus-turned-tour guides, these lovelorn bachelors and bachelorettes will find the partner of their dreams. It sounds kind of sweet, but drama will, of course, ensue.—AF

Family Stallone (Paramount+) — May 17

First, there were the Kardashians. Then came the Bradshaw Bunch. Somehow, there were The Culpo Sisters. Now? We’re stepping into the ring with the Family Stallone, a new reality show that gets up close and personal with Sly’s family, including his three daughters Sophia, Sistine, and Scarlet. (More consistent consonants!) The show promises a look at all three daughters tormenting their famous father, who isn’t exactly phoning it for the cameras, either. Even Stallone’s old pal Al Pacino dropping by? This is the perfect, guilt watch on a sweltering summer night, if I’ve ever seen one.—CS

I Survived Bear Grylls (TBS) — May 18

Bear Grylls, I suppose, has had his run surviving himself. Now it’s up to others. The new series finds the famed survivalist teaching contestants the skills needed to make it in the wild. Think of as the ultimate calling of people’s bluffs. How many times have you sat on your couch with your potato chips and wine barking at the TV, “I could do that!” Bear Grylls would like to see you try.—Kevin Fallon

Selling Sunset (Netflix) — May 19

The luxury-loving ladies of Selling Sunset are returning for Season 6, because apparently, Sunset will never be fully sold. Power dynamics are shifting at The Oppenheim Group, with new blood walking in—with stilettos and wide-hemmed slacks, naturally—to shake things up. Now that series favorite Christine Quinn is out, Selling Sunset looks to be upping the drama in every way possible. More glitz! More glam! More power suits! And, of course, more really fat commission checks!—CS

SmartLess: On the Road (Max) — May 23

Actors, friends, and podcast co-hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes embark upon a nationwide tour for SmartLess, their hugely popular chat show. This Max launch-day doc follows the boys on their trip, as they gab with guests like Will Ferrell and visit historical sites like the Lincoln Memorial. Inexplicably, the entire film is shot in black and white—perhaps to give this goof-off fest an ironic sense of grandeur?—AF

Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars (Fox) — May 24

Any fan of culinary reality TV should get excited for a new Gordon Ramsay shows. Though the famously angry chef has what feels like an unlimited number of series, he’s got another in the works in Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars. The series will see Ramsay hunting for the best and brightest up-and-coming food entrepreneurs, who will compete in a Hell’s Kitchen style battle to the end. —Fletcher Peters

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (Netflix) — May 24

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have brought a wild array of reality TV concepts to Netflix, and The Ultimatum is one of their all-time great ideas. Couples join the show because one half has issued the “ultimatum”—either we get married, or we break up. In order to test if they’re ready, couples split up and form a new couple with other folks on the show. This sophomore season has a twist, though: All of the contestants are queer. If you thought the most recent season of Love is Blind was a tumultuous journey, just wait until The Ultimatum: Queer Love. —FP

The Kardashians (Hulu) — May 25

If your family drama desires are satiated by whatever the Stallone girls get up to, you can pivot back to the classics. The Kardashians are already rocketing into Season 3 of their Hulu show, and things at least appear to be a little more engaging than our last installment. Kim is recovering from her breakup with Pete Davidson, while juggling Kanye divorce drama. Apparently, that’s left her so selfish that she made Kourtney’s “royal” wedding to Travis Barker all about Kim. Say it ain’t so! A Kardashian diverting attention away from one of their sisters, who could’ve guessed? We’ll always have ol’ reliable.—CS

Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia) — May 28

The Magnolia Network debuted the first Silos Baking Competition last year, and now, the platform is set to release the sophomore season of the saga later this month. Six humble home bakers are invited to compete in this challenge, which sees them whipping out their Great British Baking Show skills to compete for a $25,000 prize. The real reward, though? Getting their baked goods featured at Magnolia’s Silo Baking Co. in Waco. —FP

Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge (NBC) — May 30

One of this summer’s more convoluted game shows is Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge, which invites car enthusiasts to transform vehicles into real Hot Wheels cars for a cash prize. Not only do they have to deck out a car to look as absurd as possible, but it has to be a “nostalgic car from their past.” Defiling a beloved automobile for $25,000, in the hopes of making it to the $50,000 final showdown (and the chance for your design to become an actual Hot Wheels toy)? Couldn’t be me. But validation is what celebrity guest judges like Jay Leno, Terry Crews, and Joel McHale will provide.—AF

America’s Got Talent (NBC) — May 30

America’s Got Talent has been a staple in my home for many years. Though it’s hard to watch religiously (there are just so many eliminations, so many episodes), the variety show is the perfect background fodder. Want to see dogs hopping around to the Macarena? Tune in to AGT. Looking for the youngest opera singer alive? Skip the Met and watch AGT instead. Even if you don’t watch the entire episode, the bonkers YouTube clips are worth it alone. The series returns to crown America’s next most talented human (or creature!) when the series returns later this month. —FP

Drag Me to Dinner (Hulu) — May 31

Some people “cook” (microwave a frozen dinner) in their “finest clothes” (sweatpants they’ve been wearing for two straight weeks). OK, I am talkiong about myself. But others rank among the most fabulous and famous drag queens and LGBT allies in the world, and they are whipping up meals for presenters Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Bianca Del Rio, Haneefah Wood, and host Murray Hill. If cooking was actually this fun I would…actually do it.—KF

Queen of the Universe (Paramount+) — June 2

If you didn’t catch on to the first season of the Queen of the Universe, a sort of spinoff of Drag Race’s popularity, think of it like Eurovision for drag artists. There is no lip syncing for your life here, just good, old-fashioned belting into the mic, courtesy of contestants from around the world. Not all the queens are, let’s say, trained musicians, but that’s part of the fun! Sometimes the most electrifying performance can come from someone who can’t even hit a single note.—CS

Stars on Mars (Fox) — June 5

Celebrities jet off into space in this bonkers new series, which sees new astronaut William Shatner pit folks like Christopher Mitz-Plasse and Tom Schwartz against one another as they try to colonize new territory. This is a bit of a bait-and-switch, though—yes, Shatner did get to go to space on Jeff Bezos’s rocket. But no, these celebs won’t actually be soaring through the stratosphere. This is shot on a fake space station, more akin to Shatner’s appearances on Star Trek than his actual space visit. Way to get my hopes up! —FP

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) — June 5

Now in its 15th (!!!!!!) season, this high-intensity obstacle course returns to put new perfect human specimens to the test. Expect to cheer your head off as exciting contestants make their way through seemingly impossible physical challenges, in the hopes of climbing Mount Midoriyama and claiming $1,000,000. Only a few contestants have ever claimed that top prize—perhaps Season 15 will introduce a new top Ninja Warrior into the mix.—AF

The Real Housewives of Orange County (Bravo) — June 7

The longest-running edition in the Bravoverse’s crown jewel that is the Real Housewives franchise is back for Season 17 (beat that, American Ninja Warrior!). Like many of the cast members themselves, Orange County has needed a bit of a rejuvenation. And that’s exactly what we’ll get when legendary Housewife Tamra Judge returns, as well as Taylor Armstrong, who is the first official Housewife to make the jump between franchises (RHOBH over to RHOC). If those acronyms mean nothing to you, fine. But it’s never too late to peel some citrus and accept Vickin Gunvalson’s wackadoo, “friend-of” status into your life.—CS

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta (MTV) — June 13

The second installment of the Love & Hip Hop franchise has been on air for over 10 years now, if you can believe it. The newest episodes, Season 11, will air on MTV, moving from its former home on VH1. According to Deadline, the show “is being rebooted and will follow a more ‘docu approach to storytelling’ as it documents the lives of women who have built their empires in Atlanta.”—KF

LA Fire and Rescue (NBC) — June 21

Some of us grew up watching endless marathons of Rescue 911 with their grandmother. If that was as much of a foundational experience for you as it was for me, then you’ll be excited about LA Fire & Rescue, which ups the intensity by actually embedding with frontline rescue workers, rather than recreate the drama.—KF

Carpool Karaoke: The Series (Apple TV+) — June 23

James Corden may be no longer with us—on TV—but he spirit lives on…in cars. Believe it or not, we’re entering the sixth season of the Apple TV+ series, which was spun off from Corden’s popular segment from The Late Late Show. This series version doesn’t feature Corden behind the wheel interviewing a star while they sing along to the radio, instead pairing together celebrities who know each other (or have something to promote). Previous seasons have duos as odd and fun as Snoop Dogg and Matthew McConaughey, Alan Cumming and Brian Cox.—KF

Claim to Fame (ABC) — June 23

The first season of Claim to Fame was an absolute hoot. Relatives of celebs like Whoopi Goldberg, Zendaya, Keke Palmer, and even Chuck Norris competed to see who was the best at shrouding their identity. Kevin and Frankie Jonas hosted this unique reality series, which saw these next-to-famous folks try to figure each other out to get ahead in the game and stay the most undercover. Now, the series returns—but what celebs will be next? —FP

The Bachelorette (ABC) — June 26

Charity Lawson, age 27, is Season 20’s leading lady, giving the fan-favorite Bachelor contestant another shot at finding love among a bunch of strangers. Jesse Palmer, a former Bachelor candidate himself, will return to host the show for the second time, following longtime presenter Chris Harrison’s ouster in 2021. Lawson is only the fourth Black Bachelorette star in the series’ long history, and we’re hoping that her pool of dudes is similarly more inclusive than usual.—AF

The Prank Panel (ABC) — July 9

The cruelty of not being famous is not getting the chance to pull a traumatizing prank on someone you love, because they’re not important enough to have been featured on Punk’d. That all changes with The Prank Panel, a new show lets us plebians target their family members, friends, and coworkers. Helping them is a panel of “pranxperts”—Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe—to heighten the fun, and because everyone needs a paycheck.—KF

The Real Housewives of New York City (Bravo) — July 16

Start spreading the news! I’m serious, please, we need people to talk about this. After having a full shut-down in late 2021, due to an abysmal and offensive thirteenth season, RHONY has been entirely retooled with an all-new cast of Housewives. This could either be the fresh start that producers are clearly hoping for, or an absolute cataclysmic mess that will prove that the series should’ve just kept trying with the old Big Apple icons. Whichever it ends up being, it will be thrilling to watch regardless. Just check on your the reality TV lovers in your life, afterward. If they enter a Ramona Singer Instagram hole, they’re crying for help.—CS

Keep obsessing! Sign up for the Daily Beast’s Obsessed newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.