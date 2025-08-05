A New Colleen Hoover Movie Is Upon Us (Unfortunately)

Brace yourselves for discourse: a new Colleen Hoover movie adaptation is on the horizon.

Paramount just dropped the first trailer for Regretting You, a new drama based on the polarizing author’s bestselling 2019 novel of the same name.

The film focuses on the strained relationship between Morgan Grant (Allison Williams), a young mother, and her teenage daughter Clara (McKenna Grace), whose lives are upended after the tragic death of Chris (Scott Eastwood), Morgan’s husband and Clara’s father.

When secrets about Chris and his personal life start to resurface after his death, Morgan and Clara must rebuild their relationship and face their grief and betrayal together.

“It feels like there is this wall between her and me,” Morgan says to Jonah (Dave Franco), her brother-in-law, in the trailer.

“You remember that age,” he replies. “Everything felt so…complicated.”

Hoover is a controversial author known and critiqued for writing books featuring romances that some readers consider to be toxic and anti-feminist and who therefore resent the author’s massive success. As such, there have typically been strong opinions on starry film adaptations of her work. In the wake of the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni lawsuits that emerged from the production of It Ends with Us—a 2024 adaptation of Hoover’s novel—there is more discourse than ever.

In the lawsuit, Lively alleges that Baldoni started a PR smear campaign against her to discredit her following sexual misconduct allegations on the set of It Ends with Us. Baldoni was both the director and executive producer on the film. After filing her suit, Baldoni then countersued Lively for defamation.

Nonetheless, the film ended up grossing over $350 million at the global box office.

On X, one person posted that they “need them to stop adapting colleen hoover books into movies.”

need them to stop adapting colleen hoover books into movies — 𐙚 ‧₊˚ ⋅ kelwell | brennan defense attorney⋅ ✿ ✧･ﾟ (@esseksoup) August 5, 2025

Another user agreed, but wanted to alter the message slightly: “Need them to stop Colleen Hoover.”

The trailer didn’t fare much better with others.

some of the biggest stars getting drafted to the colleen hoover cinematic universe we are truly living in the worst timeline possible https://t.co/R3Q0pFm8LZ pic.twitter.com/t5boeLDa1H — agatha’s defence | f4 spoilers (@aunteagnes) August 5, 2025

wanting to watch for mason and mckenna buts its some c**leen hoover bs https://t.co/P4doHhAHtR pic.twitter.com/cmSO3mfOnr — lia ᯓ★ˎˊ˗ (@lacyville) August 5, 2025

great casting wasted on a collen hoover adaptation🧍🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/UYfusWg8yY — laney 🦉 IA (@laneiis_) August 5, 2025

Even the people who seemingly enjoyed the trailer claimed they did so grudgingly.

I hate that I enjoyed the trailer for regretting you — Jin 🪩(TSITP SPOILERS) (@Jinaesjournals) August 5, 2025

I hate Colleen Hoover … but this cast is stacked and I lowkey wanna watch this https://t.co/7zT9OqqutN pic.twitter.com/r82fFMnd2i — BITE ME 💋 (@xchaoticangel) August 5, 2025

Regretting You is one of several film adaptations of Hoover’s books in the works. Reminders of Him and Verity, the latter with Anne Hathaway leading the cast, are set for release in 2026.