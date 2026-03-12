World-Renowned Chef Steps Down Amid Shocking Abuse Scandal

Danish chef René Redzepi has stepped down from his world-renowned restaurant, Noma, after allegations of abuse.

Redzepi, 48, co-founded the Copenhagen restaurant in 2003, quickly ascending to the top of the culinary world. But dozens of employees have alleged verbal and physical abuse at Redzepi’s hands in the 2000s and 2010s, according to a bombshell report in the New York Times.

On Wednesday, Redzepi announced on Instagram that he would step down.

“The recent weeks have brought attention and important conversations about our restaurant, industry and my past leadership,” Redzepi wrote.

René Redzepi, chef and co-founder of the Danish restaurant Noma, tearfully stepped down from his restaurant after 23 years. Thibault Savary / AFP via Getty

“I have worked to be a better leader and Noma has taken big steps to transform the culture over many years. I recognize these changes do not repair the past. An apology is not enough; I take responsibility for my own actions.”

He said he will step away from both Noma and MAD, the industry nonprofit he founded. Redzepi said he will hand over the reins to Noma’s “extraordinary leaders to now guide the restaurant into its next chapter.”

Activists and restaurant workers gather in Noma's pop-up in L.A. on March 11, 2026. Redzepi resigned that day. Apu GOMES / AFP via Getty Images

The Times spoke to 35 former employees who alleged physical abuse; according to their sources, Redzepi “punched employees in the face, jabbed them with kitchen implements and slammed them against walls.” They also reported “intimidation, body shaming and public ridicule.” Some employees said the chef threatened to deport them or have them blacklisted from restaurants around the world.

Allegations against Redzepi have also proliferated on social media. A separate website, entitled Noma Abuse, indexes various incidents reported by former employees. Anonymous sources claim to have been stabbed, intimidated, pushed, and punched by the chef. Many also allege abuse and harassment from the restaurant’s managing team.

“Noma broke me in so many ways. From the bullying to Rene punching me in the ribs for lowering the volume in the prep kitchen,” one Noma intern reported.

Noma has also previously been criticized for relying “heavily” on unpaid labor, as noted in a 2022 Financial Times report.

The morning Redzepi resigned, protesters against the chef had gathered outside Noma’s much-anticipated Los Angeles pop-up. The residency, which began yesterday and will run until the spring, offers a $1,500-per-person tasting menu and sold out within mere minutes.

A protester chants outside the NOMA LA pop-up where $1500 meals sold out in minutes. Sarah Reingewirtz/MediaNews Group/Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images

Redzepi also posted a tearful video on Instagram in which he addressed his staff, who looked solemn. He apologized to his team and said he remains committed to the future of Noma.

On Saturday, Noma released a statement on Instagram about the abuse allegations facing Redzepi and the widespread claims of a toxic culture within the restaurant. The restaurant stated that they have made “meaningful changes” and that recent claims “do not reflect the workplace Noma is today.” Redzepi also released a statement on social media that day, writing, “I cannot change who I was then. But I take responsibility for it and will keep doing the work to be better.”

Redzepi has acknowledged his temper and past patterns of behavior. In 2015, he wrote in an article, “I’ve been a bully for a large part of my career. I’ve yelled and pushed people. I’ve been a terrible boss at times.”

It took “many, many, many, many hours of therapy” to heal and begin changing, he told the London Times in 2022.

Noma has ranked consistently among the best restaurants globally, landing first place on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants List five times.

Redzepi has appeared on several mainstream and celebrity cooking shows, such as MasterChef and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations, and also made a cameo on a 2024 episode of FX’s The Bear. That same year, Redzepi co-created an Apple TV+ documentary series, Omnivore.