RFK Jr. and Kid Rock’s Jeans Workout Breaks Colbert’s Brain

Stephen Colbert broke from his criticisms of CBS on Wednesday night to express his horror at two of MAGA’s most popular stars.

“Brace yourself for some senior soft core,” Colbert told viewers in response to the workout video released by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday.

The video showed Kennedy, 72, and MAGA country star Kid Rock, 55, working out together as Kid Rock’s song “Bawitdaba” blared in the background. The two were shirtless for much of the montage.

The video is part of Kennedy’s Make America Healthy Again campaign. In his X post releasing the video, Kennedy wrote, “I’ve teamed up with @KidRock to deliver two simple messages to the American people: GET ACTIVE + EAT REAL FOOD.”

Kid Rock’s surprise role in the MAHA campaign video comes less than two weeks after his lip-synced performance in Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show,” which was intended as a protest against Bad Bunny’s performance in the Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

Kid Rock met with Kennedy on the Wednesday before the show. Kennedy posted a picture of the two of them on his Instagram page, thanking Kid Rock for “inviting me to your home and sharing your healthy habits!”

Colbert paused when he showed viewers Kennedy and Kid Rock’s workout video, replying, ”This raises a lot of questions."

”Mainly, why does this make you feel like you dropped acid at a Cracker Barrel and then made a PowerPoint presentation?" Colbert joked.

Colbert showed another ten seconds of the video and sarcastically praised it as “pure cinema.”

Colbert later noted, “Their workout ends with the boys relaxing in a hot tub with a glass of thick, creamy whole milk.”

The late-night host joked, “The whole video looks less like two friends working out and more like RFK Jr. picked up a drifter at the carnival and is fattening him up to eat.”

Colbert appeared particularly disturbed by Kennedy’s jeans, which stayed on even when he dipped into a hot tub.

“What is the deal with those jeans?” Colbert asked. “Why won’t he wear shorts? Is he one of those action figures where his jeans are his legs?”

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr./Department of Health and Human Services

Stephen Colbert was not the only one to mock Kennedy’s new video. Even the Fox News hosts at The Five seemed weirded out by what they saw.

Johnny Jones, Fox News’ military analyst, also took issue with Kennedy’s reluctance to take off his jeans.

“Somebody needs to tell RFK Jr. it’s okay to wear shorts,” he said. “I mean, bro, don’t be upset about your legs. I don’t care what they look like.”

Co-host Emily Compagno added, “My pet peeve was jeans at the beach in California. Now it might be jeans at the gym.”