Rob Reiner’s Son Secretly Marries 8 Months After Parents’ Brutal Killings

Rob and Michele Reiner’s son has married eight months after the brutal murder of his parents.

Jake Reiner, 35, wed his fiancée, Maria Gilfillan, in a small ceremony, sources with direct knowledge told TMZ.

The happy news comes just days after he gave his first television interview about the killing of his parents and the toll of the police investigation.

His younger brother, Nick, was arrested on suspicion of murder shortly after the slayings in December.

Jake and Maria got hitched in early August, according to reports, and he appeared to be wearing a wedding band during the recent interview.

It is unclear how long they have been together. She appeared alongside Jake and his family at the premiere of Things Like This in May 2025, and the premiere of his father’s final film, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, in September 2025.

He first shared an Instagram post with Maria in October 2025.

He appeared on KABC-TV on Thursday and opened up about losing “more than half” of his family.

When asked to clarify what he means, he said of Nick: “Yeah, I mean—he’s in jail so, you know… it’s like I physically lost my parents, and then Nick was arrested. Now it’s just me and Romy.”

Jake described the unimaginable pain he and his sister Romy, 28, have experienced since their parents’ passing in a lengthy Substack post in April. It was she who discovered her parents’ bodies in their Los Angeles mansion on December 14, 2025.

“We lost more than half of our family that night in the most violent way imaginable. Sure, any loss of a parent is devastating, but nothing compares to losing both of them at the same time and, on top of that, having your brother be at the center of it. It’s almost too impossible to process,” wrote Jake.

Eight months after his parents were murdered, their eldest son privately married his partner. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

Nick has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces. He is currently behind bars and awaiting trial.

At the time of their deaths, Rob was 78, and Michele was 70.

Nick Reiner appears with Deputy Public Defender Kimberly Greene during his arraignment in Los Angeles County Superior Court on February 23, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Reiner is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, in their Los Angeles home in December 2025. Pool/Getty Images

“I was robbed of so many things that day,” wrote Jake. “My parents won’t be at my wedding, they won’t get to hold their future grandchild, and they won’t get to see me have the successful career I’m still seeking. It simultaneously breaks my heart and enrages me.”

He called his parents his “guiding lights” in life and love.

Rob Reiner, Michele Singer, Romy Reiner, Nick Reiner, Maria Gilfillan and Jake Reiner attend the Los Angeles Premiere of “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues.” Aude Guerrucci/REUTERS

“A lot of people don’t have the luxury of having the best parents, the best mom, or the best dad, but I did. The love they have for me, my brother, and my sister is truly unconditional. And the love they have for each other in their marriage is something I always looked up to as the standard of what a successful relationship looks like,” he said.

He also described his love for Maria and her own relationship with Rob and Michele, writing, “I couldn’t be more grateful she had the chance to know and love my parents.”