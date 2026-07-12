Rosie O’Donnell Reveals Shocking Sum That Made Her Leave Show

Rosie O’Donnell revealed that she decided to walk away from her lucrative talk show once she had amassed a cool $100 million in the bank.

“When I heard that [number], I thought, ‘OK, now I’m done,’” O’Donnell recounted in an interview with Page Six reported Saturday. “And everyone was like, ‘Why are you leaving?’”

She turned her back on uber popular The Rosie O’Donnell Show that ran from 1996 to 2002, even though Warner Brothers offered her an astounding extra $100 million to stay on for just two more years, she told Page Six.

“They were like, ‘Why would you say no?’” she recalled. “I was like: ‘Because I already have that money and if I think I need more, something’s wrong with me.’”

The Emmy and Tony-award winner and mom of five explained she wanted to spend more time with her kids once she “had enough money to take care of everyone in my life, philanthropy and strangers. I wanted to be at their softball games. I wanted to be at school plays.”

The one-time View co-host added: “I don’t get the billionaires. I don’t get how people only measure their life in money, not what they can do for other people.”

The famous Donald Trump critic turned more homespun and a bit philosophical after unleashing Friday on the 80-year-old president she despises.

“He’s a mediocre man with a horrible, horrible reputation,” she said on The View With Jake Tapper. She was targeted again by Trump last week in a creepy new AI skit on X featuring the president posing as a doctor treating patients with “Trump Derangement Syndrome,” his made-up malady for everyone who can’t stand him.

“I seem to be, you know, the obsession he can’t get rid of,” she breezily declared. “He’s obsessed with Barack Obama, and I think that’s because he’s innately a racist. And he’s obsessed with me because he’s innately a sexist.”

O’Donnell moved to Ireland with her now 13-year-old autistic child, Clay, days before Trump was sworn in to office for the second time in 2025. She called the American political landscape then “heartbreaking.”

She’s temporarily back in New York for her hit one-woman show Common Knowledge, about her upbringing and moving to Dublin.