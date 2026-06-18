Trump Foe Makes Shocking Prediction: ‘There Will Be No Election’

Trump nemesis Rosie O’Donnell believes Donald Trump’s plan for the 2028 election is already in motion.

Speaking with self-help author and one-time presidential candidate Marianne Williamson in a discussion posted to YouTube on Wednesday, O’Donnell, who fled the U.S. ahead of Trump’s second term, predicted that the president will conjure “some sort of crisis, whether it’s an assassination attempt or a terrorist bombing—there will be some catastrophic event, and he will say there will be no elections.”

O’Donnell said she believes the president will stage an assassination attempt to remain in office past his second term. YouTube/Marianne Williamson

Trump has floated the idea of a third term several times. “Am I not ruling it out? You’ll have to tell me,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One in October. “All I can tell you is that we have a great—a great group of people, which they don’t.” Last month, Trump said in a rambling summit speech that he would leave office “eight or nine years from now.”

Six years after the death of Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1945—the only president in U.S. history to serve more than two terms—Congress ratified the 22nd Amendment, which states, “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice.”

Trump has ignored the mandate with his comments so far, and O’Donnell believes he’s laying the groundwork for a workaround come 2028.

“That is what I think is going to happen,” she declared, “because if you read Project 2025, you would not have believed that they wrote down exactly what they’ve done to our country, and America didn’t notice. If you don’t think that they would take away our right to vote, when they’ve already done the Voting Rights Act—when they’ve already set up concentration camps—we are past the precipice, America.”

O’Donnell has never stopped speaking out about Trump, even after leaving the country. Win McNamee/Getty Images

O’Donnell has been a target of the president’s since she declared him a “snake-oil salesman” on The View all the way back in 2006. They’ve exchanged insults publicly throughout Trump’s rise to the presidency and beyond, when the feud escalated into his denigrating of her from the Oval Office.

The comedian told CNN that she left the country ahead of his second term to protect herself and her underage child and is pursuing citizenship in Ireland. She has “no regrets” about the decision, even though it cost her millions.

Since then, Trump has floated the idea of revoking her U.S. citizenship.