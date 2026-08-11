Rosie O’Donnell Rips Into Little Marco’s Sleepy Trump Denial

Rosie O’Donnell, 64, roasted Marco Rubio’s bogus claim that he’s “never seen” Trump, 80, fall asleep.

The Secretary of State, 55, came under fire in June for denying the president’s inability to stay awake, even after Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu showed him three videos of Trump snoozing during official events. O’Donnell, a vocal Trump critic, expressed her exasperation on Amy Poehler’s podcast, Good Hang.

“Is everyone looking at the same speech he just gave?” the former host of The View said. “Did we hear what he just said? He is asleep again, ladies and gentlemen. Like, what is it going to take?”

Sleepy Trump at the Women's History White House event. Screenshot/Aaron Rupar/X

O’Donnell pinpointed Rubio’s denial specifically, which occurred during a congressional hearing on June 3.

After showing a clip of Trump in dreamland during a Cabinet meeting, Lieu called out Rubio’s obvious lie: “You are literally talking about issues of war and peace and Donald Trump is sleeping right next to you,” he said. Rubio, grasping at straws, sputtered that the line of questioning was “absurd and ridiculous.”

“How about Rubio saying ‘I’ve never seen him fall asleep?’” O’Donnell said. “I’m like, ‘Oh, dear God in heaven.’ It’s beyond willful blindness. It’s really like cult programming.”

O’Donnell has publicly slammed the Trump administration on many occasions, often using social media to call out the president’s questionable moves and behavior. She said her activism comes from feeling “morally obligated” to speak out, in part because of the success she’s experienced.

Sleepy Donald Trump closing his eyes during an Oval Office briefing. Gov. Gavin Newsom via X

“I started out on Long Island with a dead mother and a father who was compromised in many ways, and I—overweight, gay—became whatever this thing is that I became and lived this life of gross excess because of it,” she said. “And I don’t feel like shutting up now when we’re on the precipice of disaster is the way to say thank you to a country and a nation that provided me with an unbelievable life.”

Rubio’s rambling during the June hearing resulted in his laughable assertion that “this is not a president that sleeps,” alleging that Trump is, in fact, “incredibly active, much more so, in many cases, than much younger people.”