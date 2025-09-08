That’s how to use a platform.

Sabrina Carpenter is arguably the biggest pop artist in the country at the moment, with her just released sophomore album Man’s Best Friend launching at number one on the Billboard 200.

Performing her saucy new single “Tears” for the first time at Sunday’s MTV VMAs, Carpenter garnered much attention—and, on social media, celebration and thanks—for using the gig to spotlight drag performers and the queer community. Most urgently, she called for the protection of trans people.

Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

She’s an artist in the grand MTV tradition, who knows how to create moments—and, moreover, how to provoke. Controversy and headlines seem to follow some of the buzziest moments of her career, whether it’s a suggestive album cover or music video filmed in a church.

For her “Tears” performance, Carpenter’s backup dancers featured an array of famous faces from RuPaul’s Drag Race, including Willem, Symone, Denali, and Lexi Love, as well as trans and gender-nonconforming dancers.

At one point, they all stood behind her holding signs with messages like “Protect Trans Rights,” “Support Local Drag,” “For the Theys and the Gays,” and “If You Hate, You’ll Never Get Laid.”

In this case, the immediate reaction to Carpenter’s decision to use her showcase at the VMAs—which, for the first time, aired on CBS this year—to make a statement against the anti-LGBT legislation and hatred facing the community was an overwhelming thank you.

“Thank you Sabrina Carpenter FOR THAT PERFORMANCE and standing up for the trans community,” one X user posted. “You don’t understand how much it means to see one of the biggest pop stars in the world stand up for us especially from a blonde white woman. I’m buying this new album rn.”

“Sabrina using her #vmas performance to protest for the protection of trans rights means so much to me. THIS is how you use your platform,” posted another, adding: “PROTECT THE DOLLS.”

The importance of Carpenter doing this now, specifically, was also applauded. “It makes me very happy to see sabrina carpenter have drag queens and trans people in her vmas performance when the LGBTQ+ community has been viciously attacked this past year from the current administration,” posted another user on X.

Posted another person: “You’ll always be famous, Miss Carpenter.”