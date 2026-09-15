Savannah Guthrie Tears Up Over Star’s Emmys Tribute to Missing Mom

Today host Savannah Guthrie was left in tears by a pal’s tribute to her mom.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, who was abducted from her Arizona home in February, was honored by The Diplomat star Allison Janney at Monday night’s Emmy Awards.

Janney snagged the Best Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award for her part in the show, but afterward revealed that Guthrie’s disappearance was still troubling her.

Allison Janney paid tribute to the Guthrie family after winning her award. Mike Blake/REUTERS

“I honestly can say I think about her every day and think about the loss and what Savannah and her family are going through,” seven-time Emmy winner Janney said during her chat with the media. “I don’t think I’m alone, too. I think all of America was thinking about her.”

The tribute had a big impact on Guthrie the following day, who made it clear on Today that ongoing well wishes still meant a lot.

Guthrie is back at work, but speaks out regularly about her mom. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

“For her to sit and just take a moment and think about our family—which I never let a moment pass if I get one to talk about my mom, and how much we love her and miss her, and my whole family, my sister and my brother and I, and all of our extended families are in such pain,” Guthrie said.

“We need help. So, thank you, Allison Janney, for remembering us and for giving an opportunity for me to renew that call,” she added. “We just want our mom home, give her a proper goodbye. That’s all.”

Guthrie went missing in February. Rebecca Noble/REUTERS

Guthrie then urged people with information to come forward. Her co-host Willie Geist called Janney’s words a “beautiful expression of sympathy.”

“Allison Janney speaks for almost everybody out there in America. We appreciate her bringing that to us,” Al Roker added.

Called to bring Guthrie home continue. Rebecca Noble/REUTERS

No suspect has been named in the investigation, and while police did find human remains 15 miles from her Tucson home, they have been clear that there was no indication that they were connected to the Guthrie case. She officially remains missing.

The Guthrie family has been cleared as possible suspects, according to the Sunday Guardian.