Police Investigating Bombshell Clue in Nancy Guthrie Case

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing footage of a speeding car captured by a neighbor about 2.5 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home. The footage, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows a vehicle racing down the road at 2:36 a.m. on Feb. 1—roughly eight minutes after Guthrie’s pacemaker was disconnected from her phone on the day she was abducted. Neighbors Elias and Danielle Stratigouleas said authorities have not been in their neighborhood, about a seven-minute drive from Guthrie’s home, for the past 25 days. Their property also fell outside the two-mile radius that triggers Ring camera alerts. The revelation comes after doorbell camera images appear to have captured a masked man suspected of kidnapping Guthrie, 84, just before the alleged abduction. It also follows NBC Today host Savannah Guthrie increasing the reward for information on her missing mother to $1 million. “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now,” Guthrie said in an emotional video posted on Tuesday. On Friday, Savannah amplified the FBI’s tip line, urging, “Please - be the one that brings her home.” The Daily Beast has contacted the Pima County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

People