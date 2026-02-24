Guthrie Family Increases Reward to Huge Sum for Missing Mom

NBC Today Show host Savannah Guthrie has upped the reward for information on her missing mom Nancy Gutherie to $1 million.

Her mother, 84, was last seen more than three weeks ago on January 31. Cops believe she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home and have launched a sprawling manhunt accompanied by desperate pleas from her family.

Now they are offering a huge sum for “any information” that could lead to her recovery. “Help us bring our beloved mother home,” Guthrie said on Instagram. “Please be the light in the dark.”

She said she understood that, given preexisting medical conditions and her advanced age, “She may already be gone.”

“It is day 24 since our mom was taken in the dark of night from her bed,” she said, her eyes red with tears. “And every hour and minute and second, and every long night has been agony since then. Of worrying for her, and fearing for her, and aching for her, and most of all just missing her.” Fighting back tears, she added, “Just missing her.

“We know that millions of you have been praying, so many people have been praying of every faith and those of no faith at all—Praying for her return, and we feel those prayers. Please keep praying without ceasing.

“We still believe. We still believe in a miracle. We still believe that she can come home. Hope begets hope. As my sister says, we are blowing on the members of hope.

“We also know that she may be lost. She may already be gone. She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother Pierce and with our daddy.

“And, if this is what is to be, we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home. For that reason, we are offering a family reward of up to $1 million for any information that leads us to her recovery.”

She added, “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home. Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now.”

It comes just hours after news broke that the masked suspect in her mother’s disappearance is also thought to have appeared on her Nest doorbell camera in the days before her disappearance.

The FBI had already released footage showing a person wearing a backpack at the doorstep.

Speaking to CBS, a source said the same person had appeared in front of the house at a separate time, although it is unclear exactly when the footage was gathered.

In a statement on X, Arizona’s Pima County Sheriff’s Department said that “There is no date or timestamp associated with these images. Therefore, any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative.”

It said the investigation continues and “will be guided by verifiable evidence and established facts.”