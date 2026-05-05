Seth Meyers Blasts MAGA Supporters With 3-Word Question

After looking at the president’s latest approval ratings, Seth Meyers had a pertinent question for MAGA.

According to a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll, Donald Trump’s approval ratings have hit an all-time low. His disapproval rating is currently at 62 percent amid the war in Iran and skyrocketing gas prices. His general approval rating stands at 37 percent.

On Monday night’s monologue, Meyers displayed this poll for his audience, then turned his attention to the president’s remaining fanbase, asking them: “What’s your deal?”

"What do you actually approve of?” asked Meyers. YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

“So, Trump’s disapproval is at an all-time high of 62 percent. But I just have a quick question for the 37 percent who approve. What’s your deal?” he asked.

“Look, I get that, like, you’re MAGA, but like, what do you actually approve of?” Meyers continued. “Is it worth it for you to pay high gas prices if it means liberals also pay high gas prices? Is that how much you want to own the libs, at the cost of owning thyself?”

“I mean, seriously, what’s left? The dancing? Is that what you like?” he asked. “Because the dancing is the next to go. Have you seen how tired he is? He barely has the energy to get through a meeting in the Oval Office. Dude always looks like my kids when I’m on the last few pages of ‘Goodnight Moon.’ Seriously, what’s your deal? Do you like the corruption? The wars?”

Meyers asked MAGA fans if they like Trump's dancing. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Meyers said that the “point is, Republicans are reeling from bad poll numbers on the Iran war and the economy.” He later said that Americans are “overwhelmingly against” the war.

The poll in question, conducted between April 24-28 and released May 3rd, found that 66 percent of respondents disapproved of Trump’s handling of the war, with only 33 percent approving. Meanwhile, his rating on the economy dropped to 34 percent.

Donald Trump's approval ratings have fallen significantly since the war in Iran. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

When it comes to the cost of living, the numbers have become even more dire: 76 percent disapprove of his handling of this matter, and only 23 percent approve.

“If the election were held today,” posited Meyers, “it’s very likely voters would send Trump packing...”