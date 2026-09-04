Seth Meyers Exposes Dumbest Part of Trump’s ‘Lake America’

Seth Meyers has exposed the stupidity behind President Donald Trump’s rebranding of Lake Ontario, calling the move “real dork s--t.”

On Thursday’s episode of his podcast A Closer Look: Out of Office, the late-night host and his producer, Sal Gentile, unpacked Trump’s “Lake America” announcement.

“Can I tell you, my least favorite thing is when he took out the map to change it in Sharpie, and he crossed out the ‘Lake’ to write ‘Lake’ above it,” Meyers said.

The comedian played a clip of the president ordering a change to the lake’s name amid a tense standoff with Canada over trade and tariffs. In a TikTok post on Aug. 26, Trump held a map and a Sharpie, declaring, “We’re gonna make a little change. We’re gonna call it something different than Lake Ontario. We’re gonna call it Lake America. And all it takes is a good pen and some intelligence.”

Donald Trump said that a renaming of the oceans could be next. Evan Vucci/Reuters

Trump then crossed out the lake’s name and rewrote “Lake America” with the Sharpie.

“Like, why not just cross out ‘Ontario’ and write ‘America’? But he crossed out both,” Meyers continued. “Like, the lake’s there. The lake didn’t change.”

Gentile quipped back, “I think he thinks that even on Google Maps, when you go on Google Maps, you’re going to see a big old like written in Sharpie: Lake America.”

Meyers called the move “some real dork s--t.” Evan Vucci/Reuters

Meyers concluded with a brutal assessment of Trump and his administration. “This is some real dork s--t. They’re just such dorks. And you know what again, it’s a real reminder that they can’t actually accomplish anything,” the longtime Trump nemesis said.

The president, 80, signed his executive order changing the name on Aug. 27. The change has been massively unpopular with Americans, with a Reuters/Ipsos poll showing that 63 percent of respondents did not support the idea. Only 14 percent said otherwise.

Even MAGA fans like Joe Rogan have opposed Trump’s initiative, with the podcaster saying the president is simply trying to “distract you from the fact that we’re in a war that we can’t win in Iran.”

“Like, who cares? It’s Lake Ontario. It’s a good name. We’ve had that name forever.”