Seth Meyers Exposes Trump’s Real Reason for Skipping Super Bowl

Seth Meyers tore into the president’s excuses for not attending the Super Bowl this coming Sunday, saying that Donald Trump is actually just afraid of getting “booed” at the stadium again.

“Given Trump’s love of football and attention, you might have expected him to show up at the Super Bowl on Sunday, especially since he was at last year’s Super Bowl. But the president has decided the trip will be too arduous,” Meyers said.

The host then turned to an NBC News clip in which the anchor answered, “President Trump tells the New York Post he won’t be attending this year’s Super Bowl in San Francisco, saying it’s too far away.”

“It’s too far away?!” Meyers laughed. “You know you have your own plane, right? Like we weren’t expecting you to pile into a station wagon with Eric, Don Jr, and Melania.”

Seth Meyers roasted the president for saying the Super Bowl is "too far away": "We weren't expecting you to pile into a station wagon with Eric, Don Jr, and Melania." YouTube/Late Night with Seth Meyers

The reality of Trump’s planned absence, according to Meyers, is that the president is aware of “how unpopular he is right now.” The host displayed footage of the president being booed at during an NFL game in November 2025. He was also met with boos and cheers at last year’s Super Bowl game, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in New Orleans.

Recent reports indicate that the president may fear this incident could recur. Several Trump advisors told Zeteo that he was encouraged to avoid the game because he would likely receive a cold welcome. Given that this year’s event is being held in an overwhelmingly blue, anti-Trump state, the president’s advisors have decided to err on the side of caution. They reportedly told the president, 79, that it’s “best to stay away from this one.”

Meyers referenced this report, saying, “Oh yeah, did they crunch the numbers and calculate that the odds of Trump getting booed were high? Did he have his best data nerds running complex algorithms? ‘Uh, Mr. Trump, we’ve been up all night cross-referencing the demographics of San Francisco and the residents of Seattle and New England, along with the demographics of people who are, quote, Bad Bunny super fans.’”

President Donald Trump attends the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans last February. Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Trump and his MAGA cohort have been slamming this year’s Super Bowl, set to be held at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, since last year.

The panic began after award-winning Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime show’s star. Veteran rock band Green Day was subsequently announced as another performer, leading Trump to say he’s “anti-them,” and that the selection of performers will “sow hatred.”

Ultimately, Meyers did not buy the president’s excuses for preemptively not showing up this weekend.

“Of course, of course, of course, Trump is worried about getting booed," the comedian said. “His approval ratings have been at all-time lows, and his party’s getting shellacked everywhere.”